Amazon Shoppers Say This Bamboo Mattress Protector Is Softer Than a Set of Sheets and 'Noticeably Cooler'
Whether you've had your mattress for years or just bought a new one, using a mattress cover is key. A cover will protect your expensive purchase from any stains, accidents, and night sweats. And unlike buying a mattress, a mattress protector is not a big investment, and you can usually snag one that won't cost you too much. If you want a deal on one reviewers love, consider the Meritlife Premium Cooling Bamboo Waterproof Mattress Protector, which is up to 39 percent off at Amazon right now.
Spun from a mix of bamboo and polyester, the mattress protector is not only breathable, but super soft, too — so you'll hardly notice you're not sleeping directly on the mattress. Plus, the combination makes the fabric moisture-wicking, which helps keep you cool overnight by distributing heat and regulating your body temperature. The barely-there invisible liner is waterproof, repelling liquids, bodily fluids, and accidental spills.
Because the mattress protector does not include any vinyl, it won't make a crinkling or plastic sound when you roll over. It's been designed to fit nearly every size bed ranging from twin to California king, with prices starting as low as $23.79.
Buy It! Meritlife Premium Cooling Bamboo Waterproof Mattress Protector, $23.79–$38.16 (orig. $36.90–$44.90); amazon.com
The mattress protector is popular on Amazon, having earned over 9,300 five-star ratings. Shoppers say it's "noticeably cooler" and "stays in place." Plus, several reviewers have shared that the mattress protector "saved" their mattresses
"This is so soft, I almost laid down to nap on the cover before getting the bed sheets put on," one five-star reviewer shares. "Our previous mattress protector was just fine at waterproofing but made us feel like our mattress was heated when we woke up sweaty every night. This? This is worlds better. The surface is more soft than our sheets and the deep pocket stays in place."
"This is easily one of the best mattress pads I've owned," another user says. "I've washed it twice in a regular load and dried it on the normal setting. It's come out beautifully both times. No shrinking, no puckering, nothing! It has super deep pockets, fitting my 12-inch-thick mattress without difficulty, with a good amount to spare. It doesn't move or make any noise and is not slippery. Best out there!"
Head to Amazon and shop the Meritlife Premium Cooling Bamboo Waterproof Mattress Protector while it's on sale.
