Amazon Shoppers Say This Bamboo Mattress Protector Is Softer Than a Set of Sheets and 'Noticeably Cooler'

Whether you've had your mattress for years or just bought a new one, using a mattress cover is key. A cover will protect your expensive purchase from any stains, accidents, and night sweats. And unlike buying a mattress, a mattress protector is not a big investment, and you can usually snag one that won't cost you too much. If you want a deal on one reviewers love, consider the Meritlife Premium Cooling Bamboo Waterproof Mattress Protector, which is up to 39 percent off at Amazon right now.