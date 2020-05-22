Dyson, Shark, and iRobot Vacuums Are All on Sale for Memorial Day — Up to $400 Off
Dust your wallets off because these deals are too good to pass up
Memorial Day sales might be known for featuring incredible mattress deals, but there’s a whole host of areas you can save big on this weekend. For example, right now you can snag furniture for up to 70 percent off at Wayfair, and find everything from dresses to flip flops for more than half off at Madewell and J. Crew. And, there’s one other major thing you can save on: vacuums. While it might not seem as fun to shop as the other huge sales, you’ll be dancing with glee once you see how clean your home is with a new vac.
All of the most popular brands — Dyson, Shark, Hoover, and iRobot — are slashing prices on their beloved models. It’s a savings event that sucks in the best way possible! Right now, you can shop robot cleaners for more than $400 off. Plus, you can save big on upright vacuums and buy one for as little as $54. If you’ve always wanted a name brand vacuum, now’s your time. Dysons are seeing $150 price cuts and practically every Shark vacuum is now under $150.
For those who are wanting to simplify their cleaning, on-sale iRobot Roombas can now connect to Wi-Fi and be directed through apps, Google Assistant, or Alexa devices. You hardly have to lift a muscle to program those things. For more traditional cleaning endeavors, handheld vacs are still around and are better than ever thanks to today’s technologies. Shark’s hand vac comes with an ion charging dock that’s built to work fast. The ergonomic device has a 4.6-star rating at Best Buy and now costs just under $100.
No matter what type of vacuum cleaner you’re searching for, you’ll find it right now at a discount. Plus, you can shop these deals at your favorite places: Bed Bath & Beyond, Target, Wayfair, and Best Buy are all hosting these sales. These sites have all been scoured, and you can shop the best deals they’ve got below:
Robot Vacuums
- MSWERVE-BLUE Miravac Swerve Bagless Robotic Vacuum Cleaner, $249.99 (orig. $450)
- WP460011RO bObsweep PetHair Robotic Vacuum Cleaner with Mop Attachment, $229.99 (orig. $669)
- Rocket IX141 Cordless Pet Stick Vacuum and Blue Iris and IQ Robot R101 Wi-Fi Connected Robot Vacuum, $499.98 (orig. $699.98)
- iRobot Roomba 960 Wi-Fi Connected Robot Vacuum, $449.99 (orig. $499.99)
- ECOVACS Robotics - DEEBOT OZMO T5 Wi-Fi Connected Robot Vacuum & Mop, $499.99 (orig. $599.99)
- iRobot Roomba 675 Wi-Fi Connected Robot Vacuum, $269.99 (orig. $299.99)
- Ecovacs DEEBOT N79W Multi-Surface Robotic Vacuum Cleaner with App Control, $179.99 (orig. $279.99)
Dyson Vacuums
- Dyson V8 Animal Cord-free Stick Vacuum, $299.99 (orig. $399.99)
- Dyson V7 Motorhead Cord-free Stick Vacuum, $249.99 (orig. $299.99)
- Dyson V7 Allergy Cord-Free Stick Vacuum, $249.99 (orig. $349.99)
- Dyson - V7 Motorhead Cord-Free Stick Vacuum, $249.99 (orig. $299.99)
- Dyson - Ball Animal 2 Upright Vacuum, $379.99 (orig. $499.99)
- Dyson - V11 Animal Cord-Free Vacuum, $499.99 (orig. $599.99)
- Dyson Cyclone V10 Animal Cordfree Vacuum, $399.99 (orig. $549.99)
Upright Vacuums
- SD22020 Dirt Devil Bagless Stick Vacuum, $54.12 (orig. $59.99)
- Shark Navigator Lift-Away Upright Vacuum, $149.99 (orig. $179.99)
- Kenmore Pet Friendly Progressive Bagless Upright Vacuum, $159.99 (orig. $189.99)
- Hoover WindTunnel Air Steerable Bagless Upright Vacuum, $119.99 (orig. $189.99)
- Shark Rocket Ultra-Light Corded Stick Vacuum, $149.99 (orig. $199.99)
- Shark Navigator Pet Plus Upright Vacuum, $179.99 (orig. $249.99)
- Hoover PowerDrive Pet Bagless Upright Vacuum Cleaner with Swivel Steering, $149.99 (orig. $219.99)
Cordless Vacuums
- Shark Rotator Freestyle Pro Cordless Vacuum, $129.99 (orig. $149.99)
- Shark - Rocket IX141 Cordless Pet Stick Vacuum, $219.99 (orig. $249.99)
- VonHaus Cordless 22.2V Lithium-ion 2 in 1 Bagless Stick Vacuum, $113.99 (orig. $166.99)
- Kalorik Ultra Portable 2-in-1 Cordless Cyclonic Vacuum, $137.67 (orig. $299.99)
- BISSELL ICONPet Pro High-Powered Cordless Vacuum, $299.99 (orig. $399.99)
- Shark - WANDVAC Cordless Hand Vac, $99.99 (orig. $139.99)
- Hoover ONEPWR Blade+ Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner, $159.99 (orig. $199.99)
