Dyson, Shark, and iRobot Vacuums Are All on Sale for Memorial Day — Up to $400 Off

Memorial Day sales might be known for featuring incredible mattress deals, but there’s a whole host of areas you can save big on this weekend. For example, right now you can snag furniture for up to 70 percent off at Wayfair, and find everything from dresses to flip flops for more than half off at Madewell and J. Crew. And, there’s one other major thing you can save on: vacuums. While it might not seem as fun to shop as the other huge sales, you’ll be dancing with glee once you see how clean your home is with a new vac.

For those who are wanting to simplify their cleaning, on-sale iRobot Roombas can now connect to Wi-Fi and be directed through apps, Google Assistant, or Alexa devices. You hardly have to lift a muscle to program those things. For more traditional cleaning endeavors, handheld vacs are still around and are better than ever thanks to today’s technologies. Shark’s hand vac comes with an ion charging dock that’s built to work fast. The ergonomic device has a 4.6-star rating at Best Buy and now costs just under $100.

No matter what type of vacuum cleaner you’re searching for, you’ll find it right now at a discount. Plus, you can shop these deals at your favorite places: Bed Bath & Beyond, Target, Wayfair, and Best Buy are all hosting these sales. These sites have all been scoured, and you can shop the best deals they’ve got below:

Robot Vacuums

Dyson Vacuums

Upright Vacuums

Cordless Vacuums

