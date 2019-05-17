Amazon’s Memorial Day Sales Have Already Started — and This Popular Vacuum Is 50 Percent Off

Image zoom Ecovacs

Memorial Day is right around the corner, and a few retailers are already releasing some early bird deals. If you know you’re going away for the long weekend (or there’s any chance you’ll plan a spontaneous last-minute trip), these discounts are great to jump on right away, so you don’t have to feel like you’ve missed out on anything during the huge sales weekend.

Amazon is one of those retailers, and it’s kicked things off with a pretty major sale. One of its most popular robot vacuums, the Ecovacs Deebot, is just under $190 right now — that’s 50 perfect off from its original (and hefty!) price of $380.

The Deebot is one of Amazon’s best-selling robotic vacuums, and the most reviewed right behind the Roomba. While the Deebot that’s on sale is a slightly different version than Amazon’s top-seller, they don’t have that many differences, and this one is definitely the best deal you can get right now.

Buy It! Ecovacs Deebot 601 Robotic Vacuum Cleaner, $189.99 (orig. $379.99); amazon.com

The robotic vacuum is capable of cleaning all floor types, including hard surfaces and carpets, and comes with a special smart feature, Smart Motion, which follows a back-and-forth cleaning path that allows it to clean extra thoroughly and cover large areas. You can schedule cleanings on your smartphone at any time you want via Ecovacs’ easy-to-use app, and the vacuum is compatible with Alexa and Google Home, so you can voice control it as well. Whether pet hair is your main concern or your floors are prone to particularly hard-to-clean messes, the Ecovac’s suction power is strong enough to handle both.

Don’t forget that this is a limited-time deal since Amazon will rotate what it has on sale for Memorial Day daily and even hourly. (Basically, you’ll want to hop on this Ecovac sale ASAP!) If the robotic vacuum isn’t quite for you, the retail giant has some other home cleaning goodies on sale right now from customer favorite brands like Hoover and Bissell, which you can check out below.

Vacuums On Sale Under $100

Buy It! BISSELL Cleanview Swivel Pet Upright Bagless Vacuum Cleaner, $89.99 (orig. $109.99); amazon.com

Buy It! Hoover Linx Bagless Lightweight Stick Vacuum, $84.66 (orig. $99.99); amazon.com

Buy It! Eureka PowerSpeed Lightweight Bagless Upright Vacuum Cleaner, $95 (orig. $144.99); amazon.com