The Best Memorial Day Sales to Save Big on Home Items — from Mattresses to Kitchen Appliances

Image zoom

Memorial Day sales have begun, and if you’re looking to refresh your home with new furniture, update your kitchenware, or score a brand new mattress for way less, now’s the time to get shopping. Take up to 70 percent off thousands of amazing items at Wayfair, score 30 percent off the prettiest bedding and furniture at Anthropologie, or snag a comfy new mattress for less than $300 at Allswell — and those are just a few of the incredible deals going on this holiday. Scroll down to check out these sales plus more can’t-miss offers on all things home and décor happening now.

Allswell

Image zoom

From now through May 27, take 15 percent off mattresses and 30 percent off bedding with promo code SUMMER.

The Allswell Signature Queen Mattress, $293.25 with code SUMMER (orig. $345); allswellhome.com

Grey Twin Cotton Waffle Weave Coverlet, $147 with code SUMMER (orig. $210); allswellhome.com

All Season Duvet Insert Full/Queen, $80.50 with code SUMMER (orig. $115); allswellhome.com

Amazon

No surprise, but there are tons of amazing deals on Amazon for Memorial Day — including a massive sale on bedding up to 60 percent off.

SafeRest Queen Size Premium Hypoallergenic Waterproof Mattress Protector, $26.95 (orig. $69.95); amazon.com

Co-op Home Goods Adjustable Memory Foam Pillow, $59.99 (orig. $175.99); amazon.com

Classic Brands Cool Gel 1.0 Ultimate Gel Memory Foam 14-Inch Queen Mattress, $375.14 (orig. $419); amazon.com

Anthropologie

Image zoom Anthropologie

For a limited time, score 30 percent off outdoor furniture, 30 percent off bedding, and 20 percent off furniture during the Anthropologie Decorating Event.

Joanna Gaines for Anthropologie Embroidered Sadie Pillow, $38.40–$54.40 (orig. $48–$68); anthropologie.com

Velvet Elowen Chair, $318.40 (orig. $398); anthropologie.com

Woven Bistro Indoor/Outdoor Bar Cart, $348.60 (orig. $498); anthropologie.com

Tassled Araya Duvet Cover, $187.60–$201.60 (orig. $268–$288); anthropologie.com

Tufted Bettina Rug, $126.40–$798.40 (orig. $158–$998); anthropologie.com

Brooklyn Bedding

Enjoy 25 percent off sitewide with promo code MEMORIAL25 from now through May 27.

Brooklyn Aurora Mattress, starting at $749 with code MEMORIAL25 (orig. $999); brooklynbedding.com

Bloom Hybrid Mattress, starting at $899 with code MEMORIAL25 (orig. $1,199); brooklynbedding.com

Buffy

Take $20 off any Buffy comforter (including The Breeze cooling comforter that’s perfect for summer) with code MEMORIALDAY, now through May 28.

Cloud Comforter, Full/Queen, $130 (orig. $150); buffy.co

The Breeze Comforter, Full/Queen, $190 (orig. $210); buffy.co

Home Depot

Image zoom Home Depot

Now through May 31 you can score tons of incredible deals at Home Depot’s Memorial Day Savings Sale. Enjoy up to 40 percent off patio furniture, up to 40 percent off appliances, and take up to 35 percent off furniture and décor, plus tons of other offers.

Hampton Bay Statesville 5-Piece Padded Sling Patio Dining Set, $449 (orig. $599); homedepot.com

Chennai White Wash King Platform Bed, $1,039.20 (orig. $1,299); homedepot.com

Kamado Professional Ceramic Charcoal Grill in Orange with Grill Cover, $559.20 (orig. $699); homedepot.com

Houzz

Houzz’s massive Memorial Day Preview Sale covers nearly every section of the site, from up to 75 percent off outdoor essentials to up to 70 percent off dining room furniture. But the coup de grâce? You can score up to 80 percent off of some of Houzz’s best-sellers.

Gianna Velvet Dining Chair, $170.04 (orig. $435); houzz.com

Safavieh Tall Crank Umbrella, $103 (orig. $243.95); houzz.com

Barrister Tufted Velvet Sofa, $1,072.55 (orig. $2,215.04); houzz.com

Kobe Glass and Copper Pendant Light, $32 (orig. orig. $99); houzz.com

Lulu and Georgia

From now through May 28, take 15 percent off purchases of $300+ with promo code GOOD, 20 percent off purchases of $600+ with promo code BETTER, and 25 percent off purchases of $900+ with promo code BEST.

Maxwell Velvet Sofa, $2,150.25 with code BEST (orig. $2,867); luluandgeorgia.com

Monterosso Pendant Light Fixture, $345.95 with code GOOD (orig. $407); lululandgeorgia.com

Venturi Lounge Chair, $719.25 with code BEST (orig. $959); luluandgeorgia.com

Wayfair

From now through May 28, score up to 70 percent off furniture, decor, outdoor items and thousands more home products.