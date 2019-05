Memorial Day is coming soon, which means we have two things to look forward to: Memorial Day sales and backyard BBQs. The holiday weekend typically marks the first of many summer cookouts with friends and family. If you’re hosting the warm-weather extravaganza this year, there are a few things to keep in mind — you’ll need comfy places for guests to lounge, sturdy surfaces to eat on, and places to keep beverages ice cold.

We rounded up all the essentials you’ll need to host the most epic, Chrissy Teigen-worthy cookout ever this summer — all under $350. Keep clicking to see just how easy it is to turn your backyard into the ultimate gathering spot without spending a fortune.