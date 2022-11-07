Black Friday Isn't Here Yet, but This Air Purifier Shoppers Say 'Defeats' All Others Is Already on Major Sale

Reviewers swear the powerful device helps them “sleep better”

By
Annie Burdick
Annie Burdick is an Amazon Commerce Writer at Dotdash Meredith, covering a range of lifestyle products, from fashion picks to home essentials for sites like People, InStyle, Food & Wine, and others. For the past several years she's worked as a freelance writer and editor, covering a wide range of topics, including—on many occasions—commerce, and developing a passion for lifestyle content. In this time she also wrote five nonfiction books on topics like gardening and unconscious bias, for two publishers. Before entering the freelance world, she worked for two years in publishing, as a nonfiction book editor in Minneapolis. When she's not hunting for Amazon deals or writing about them, she's attempting to read through her overflowing bookshelves, running around outside with her dogs, or inventing something in the kitchen.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on November 7, 2022 05:00 AM

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Membrane Solutions MSA3 Air Purifier
Photo: Membrane Solutions

No matter the weather or season, having clean, fresh air in your home is so important. It's so easy for them to harbor dust, pollen, pet hair, odors, and debris, all of which make the air less breathable — but it's also easy to fix this problem.

The Membrane Solutions Air Purifier, an Amazon customer-loved air purifier for large rooms, is on sale weeks before Black Friday and Cyber Monday. To score this steep deal, click the coupon on the product page to save a total of $60.

This Membrane Solutions model is equipped with a HEPA filter to pull particles, both visible and invisible (as small as 0.3 microns), from your air. It can clean an 840-square foot space in an hour, and it refreshes the air in a smaller space in even less time. This wide reach means the device can tackle a full floor of your house, or even an entire apartment.

Membrane Solutions MSA3 Air Purifier
Amazon

Buy It! Membrane Solutions MSA3 Air Purifier, $99.99 with coupon (orig. $159.99); amazon.com

The air purifier includes some smart features, including a sleep mode with an eight-hour sleep timer, a child lock, a filter replacement signal, and various fan speed options, including a turbo mode. For safety, it automatically shuts off if the front cover is removed.

And don't worry about a crazy boost in your electric bill. Even if you run it often, the brand asserts that the machine adds only $12 to $15 per year in electricity costs. And it's super quiet too, so there's no annoying humming or whirring interrupting your sleep.

Shoppers are loving this air purifier: Over 5,500 of them have left five-star ratings. Several reviewers asserted it helps them "sleep better at night." And one raved, "This defeats all the other air purifiers! I have already bought 5 other air purifiers, I've returned all 5 of them because they never worked well for me."

A third attested, "This air purifier does an excellent job at scrubbing bad smells from the air as well as removing allergens."

Black Friday may not be here yet, but you can still snag a deal on the Membrane Solutions Air Purifier at Amazon while it lasts.

