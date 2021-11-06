Amazon Shoppers Say These Flannel Sheets Are the 'Best Sheets We've Ever Slept on' — and They're on Sale
If you're quickly trying to prep your space for the impending freezing (and below) winter temperatures you know are coming soon, look to your bed first. A set of flannel sheets is one of the quickest and easiest ways to stay cozy throughout the night — and you can save 25 percent on this Amazon favorite set that has more than 5,400 five-star ratings.
To offer optimum comfort and warmth, the Mellanni Organic Flannel Sheet Set is manufactured with 100 percent organic cotton in 160 gram flannel on both sides of the sheets. When your set arrives, you can expect to find a flat sheet, fitted sheet, and two pillowcases (a twin set includes one pillowcase). It's also worth noting that the fitted sheet is designed with deep pockets to accommodate mattresses that are up to 16 inches high.
"Wow. BEST sheets we've ever slept on," wrote one five-star reviewer who described the organic cotton flannel sheets as "soft" and "breathable." They continued, "I can't see myself ever buying any other type of sheet again. I sleep better now just because of these sheets, it's amazing!"
"These sheets are beautiful," added a second five-star reviewer. "I washed them the day they arrived and put them on the bed that night. They are very soft and warm. I specifically ordered these because they are listed as 'deep pocket,' and we have a memory foam topper that we put on our regular mattress. They fit perfectly! Will definitely order more from this company."
The Mellanni Flannel Sheet Set is available in all standard sizes from twin to California king, and you can choose from up to 10 colors and patterns. Not only are sizes, colors, and warmth important, ease of care is also an overriding factor when choosing which flannel sheet brand to order. Mellanni sheets are "fade, stain, shed, and wrinkle resistant," according to the brand — and shoppers agree.
"Wow. Great sheets," wrote another reviewer. "I prewashed as the instructions said. They are so soft and comfy. Not skimpy threads like some flannels I've gotten… I'll be getting more of these."
Create a warm, snug bed that will make you feel rested each morning with help from the Mellanni Organic Flannel Sheet Set. Shop the sale while it's live, and consider purchasing multiples to give to your family and friends for the holidays.