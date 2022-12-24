This 'Heavenly' Best-Selling Sheet Set with 241,000+ Perfect Ratings Is on Sale Starting at Just $28

It comes in 42 colors, too

Rachel Simon is a writer covering lifestyle, fashion, home, and commerce content for Dotdash Meredith's e-commerce team since 2021. Her work has appeared in PEOPLE, Entertainment Weekly, InStyle, Travel + Leisure, Real Simple, Byrdie, Food & WIne, Better Homes and Gardens, and more, and she is the author of the 2022 book Pickleball for All: Everything But the "Kitchen" Sink. Additionally, she teaches writing through Gotham Writers Workshop and Redbud Writing Project. She specializes in pop culture, career, relationships, and mental health, but also loves covering the fashion/beauty and e-commerce space. Rachel graduated from Emerson College, where she earned a bachelor's degree in Writing, Literature, and Publishing, and lives in Raleigh, North Carolina.

Published on December 24, 2022 02:00 AM

At the end of a long day, there's truly nothing better than getting in a pair of comfy pajamas and curling up in bed under the covers. And while having a plush comforter and some silky pillows can make a big difference in your coziness level, don't discount the importance of a set of super soft sheets.

Right now, the popular Mellanni Extra Soft Cooling Four-Piece Bed Sheets are on sale at Amazon with double discounts thanks to an on-site coupon. Prices vary by color, but you can snag a queen-sized set for just $28.

The best-selling sheet set is made from smooth, durable microfiber that is wrinkle-, stain-, fade-, and shrink-resistant.It comes in eight sizes, ranging from twin to California king, and fits mattresses up to 16 inches deep. With each set, you get four pieces total, including a flat sheet, a fitted sheet, and two pillowcases. The fitted sheet has deep pockets with elastic all around (rather than just on the corners like other sheets), and keeping the set looking and feeling fresh is no hassle — just throw them in the laundry (machine wash cold!) and tumble dry on low.

It's no wonder these sheets have earned more than 241,000 perfect ratings from shoppers, who have praised their above-average softness, breathable material, and range of 42 colors, including classic hues like white and gray to more vibrant options like royal blue and pink, in reviews. Regardless of personal taste and bedroom decor, you're bound to find an option here that strikes a chord.

"They are the softest, most comfortable sheets I've owned," a five-star reviewer shared, adding, "I love these sheets so much that I decided to buy three more sets." Another shopper praised how "warm and soft" the sheets are, before noting that "they actually wicked sweat away from me," as a bonus for those who are hot sleepers.

And an additional user simply called them "the best sheets that I have bought," highlighting "the super deep pockets" that prevent the sheets from moving around on their bed and the sheets' "heavenly" soft feel post-washing.

Try the four-piece Mellanni set for yourself to experience the sheets' silky-smooth feel and comfort all night — but don't wait long, as you won't want to miss out on those major discounts.

