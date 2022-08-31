Lifestyle Home These Popular Bed Sheets with 228,000 Five-Star Ratings Are on Sale at Amazon All Week Long “They are the softest sheets I have found” By Amy Schulman Amy Schulman Website Amy Schulman has been a news and deals writer, strategist, and expert in the home and kitchen space with a focus on data and trends since 2019 at Dotdash Meredith. She has been writing and editing professionally for more than five years. Now at PEOPLE, Amy covers all the most enticing home and kitchen deals from Amazon, showcasing the likes of robot vacuums, nonstick skillets, cozy bed sheets, discounted furniture, and more. Previously, Amy was a food editor and journalist where she she crafted restaurant guides, interviewed local chefs and experts for reported features, reviewed restaurants, and sourced, reviewed, and tested the best products in the kitchen and home space. You can find her work in various publications like InStyle, Food & Wine, Real Simple, Travel & Leisure, and more. Amy is an excellent editor and strong storyteller, using her passions to dictate what she writes about. People Editorial Guidelines Published on August 31, 2022 04:30 AM Share Tweet Pin Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: Amazon Preparing for bed every night often requires a multi-step process. You might be the kind of person who has to fluff each pillow before sliding under the covers, or you might like to finish off the night by nursing a mug of tea. But no matter who you are, you probably prefer to make sure that your sheets are wonderfully soft. You can guarantee this by shopping the Mellanni Extra Soft Cooling 4-Piece Bed Sheets, which are currently on sale at Amazon ahead of Labor Day. These bed sheets are among the most popular at Amazon, and for good reason: They're designed from the highest quality brushed microfiber, making them super soft. The sheets are also fade-, stain-, shrink-, and wrinkle-resistant — even after you've washed them (just make sure to machine wash cold and tumble dry on low). Each set includes two pillowcases, one flat sheet, and one fitted sheet complete with a stretchy pocket that can fit around mattresses as big as 16 inches deep. The sheets are available in a slew of solid colors and a few patterns, including teal, lavender, and persimmon, and come in all the traditional sizes ranging from twin through California king. Amazon Buy It! Mellanni Extra Soft Cooling 4-Piece Bed Sheets, $35.97 (orig. $47.97); amazon.com Calling all shoppers! Sign up to get hand-picked deals, celebrity fashion inspo, and more delivered by text message. These bed sheets have earned over 228,000 five-star ratings from shoppers who call them "one heck of a bargain" and say that they provide "pure bliss every night." One user said, "They are the softest sheets I have found," while another added: "They feel like hotel sheets, and we all know those are extremely comfortable." A third five-star reviewer explained, "These are SO SO SO soft and they absolutely do not feel cheap at all." They added that the bed sheets "don't get hot" while you sleep, plus, they wrote, "I literally wanted to cry when I had to get out of bed this morning. It was so comfy and the sheets just feel amazing." Amazon Buy It! Mellanni Extra Soft Cooling 4-Piece Bed Sheets, $37.97 (orig. $50.97); amazon.com Head to Amazon to get the Mellanni Extra Soft Cooling 4-Piece Bed Sheets while they're on sale at Amazon. Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.