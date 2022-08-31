These Popular Bed Sheets with 228,000 Five-Star Ratings Are on Sale at Amazon All Week Long

Preparing for bed every night often requires a multi-step process. You might be the kind of person who has to fluff each pillow before sliding under the covers, or you might like to finish off the night by nursing a mug of tea. But no matter who you are, you probably prefer to make sure that your sheets are wonderfully soft.

You can guarantee this by shopping the Mellanni Extra Soft Cooling 4-Piece Bed Sheets, which are currently on sale at Amazon ahead of Labor Day. These bed sheets are among the most popular at Amazon, and for good reason: They're designed from the highest quality brushed microfiber, making them super soft. The sheets are also fade-, stain-, shrink-, and wrinkle-resistant — even after you've washed them (just make sure to machine wash cold and tumble dry on low).

Each set includes two pillowcases, one flat sheet, and one fitted sheet complete with a stretchy pocket that can fit around mattresses as big as 16 inches deep. The sheets are available in a slew of solid colors and a few patterns, including teal, lavender, and persimmon, and come in all the traditional sizes ranging from twin through California king.

Buy It! Mellanni Extra Soft Cooling 4-Piece Bed Sheets, $35.97 (orig. $47.97); amazon.com

These bed sheets have earned over 228,000 five-star ratings from shoppers who call them "one heck of a bargain" and say that they provide "pure bliss every night." One user said, "They are the softest sheets I have found," while another added: "They feel like hotel sheets, and we all know those are extremely comfortable."

A third five-star reviewer explained, "These are SO SO SO soft and they absolutely do not feel cheap at all." They added that the bed sheets "don't get hot" while you sleep, plus, they wrote, "I literally wanted to cry when I had to get out of bed this morning. It was so comfy and the sheets just feel amazing."

