Hot Sleepers Love These Cooling Sheets with 220,300+ Perfect Ratings, and They're on Sale at Amazon
If the heat makes it extra difficult for you to fall asleep during the summer, Amazon shoppers have found bed sheets that'll keep you cool all night — and they're on sale.
Amazon put the extremely popular Mellanni Cooling Sheet Set on sale ahead of the upcoming season. How popular are they exactly? Well, the sheet set has consistently ranked on the site's best-selling sheet charts, and it's currently the top-selling kids' sheet and pillowcase set. Plus, it's racked up more than 220,300 five-star ratings, one of the highest number of perfect ratings we've seen yet.
Buy It! Mellanni 4-Piece Queen Cooling Sheet Set in White, $34.97 (orig. $49.97); amazon.com
Crafted from double-brushed microfiber, the sheets are simply soft. The material is also moisture-wicking and breathable, which is ideal for those with night sweats. Fade-resistant and stain-resistant, the sheets are durable, too, provided that you follow the brand's recommendation to wash them in cold water and tumble dry them on a low heat setting.
The set comes with four pieces: two pillowcases, a flat sheet, and a fitted sheet. Thanks to all-around elastic, the fitted sheet easily pulls onto a mattress up to 16 inches deep — meaning you won't have to wrestle it on.
Available in sizes up to California King, the set comes in 40 colors. And right now, you can take 30 percent off the queen-size set. With the deal, it comes out to $35 — which is about $9 per piece.
Tons of reviewers rave that the "silky" sheets feel "luxuriously soft" and "comfortable." Many love that they're "cool to the touch," with one shopper confirming they're "perfect for hot sleepers." And others say they have "no more night sweats" thanks to the "lightweight" and "breathable sheets."
Shoppers also call out that they "wash beautifully" without fading or wrinkling. "I have washed these three times now and they keep getting softer," one five-star reviewer wrote. For sweat-free nights all summer long, head to Amazon to pick up the Mellanni Cooling Sheet Set before the deal ends.
