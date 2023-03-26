Lifestyle Home These Top-Rated Sheets 'Stay Cool All Night,' and They Have Double Discounts at Amazon “I have wasted so much money on expensive sheets in order to find the qualities that these sheets have” By Clara McMahon Clara McMahon Instagram Clara is an Amazon News and Deals Writer for People, where she covers all sorts of steals and deals for different product categories, including home, fashion, and beauty. She joined Dotdash Meredith in 2023. When she's not shopping or hunting for deals, she's cooking, spending time with friends, or either watching or quoting a Nora Ephron movie. Clara graduated with a BA in Journalism and Media Studies from Rutgers University. People Editorial Guidelines Published on March 26, 2023 08:00 AM Share Tweet Pin Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: People / Reese Herrington While there are many bright sides to the warm weather at hand, sweaty sleeping is not one of them. If you're a hot sleeper, don't settle for blasting fans or constantly flipping your pillow over to the cooler side. We've found an easier (and affordable!) solution. Amazon just put the Mellanni Cooling Sheet Set on sale, which more than 238,000 shoppers love for its soft, breathable feel. And right now, you can snag a four-piece set for as little as $25 thanks to double discounts. The sheets are made from a double-brushed microfiber material that promises to keep sleepers cozy and cool. They're also lightweight and moisture-wicking, ideal for combating night sweats. And according to hundreds of reviewers, they feel "silky smooth" and "buttery soft." Amazon Buy It! Mellanni 4-Piece Soft and Cooling Sheet Set in White, $24.58–$40.08 with coupon (orig. $46.97–$66.97); amazon.com These Popular Pillows Shoppers Call 'Soft Yet Supportive' Are on Sale for Just $15 Apiece at Amazon In addition to their cooling capabilities, the sheets are also Oeko-Tex-certified — making them an environmentally friendly addition to your online cart — and safe for people with sensitive skin, according to the brand. One shopper wrote: "I have sensitive skin, but this is smooth, soft, non-irritating, and not at all itchy." What's more, there are so many colors, patterns, and sizes to choose from, so you can truly find a perfect fit for your bedroom. The four-piece set — which comes with a fitted sheet, flat sheet, and two pillowcases — is available in regular and extra-deep varieties, as well as sizes twin through California king. Along with neutral colors like white and gray, you can also score deals on bolder colors like lavender and unique patterns like this gorgeous laced sky blue. Amazon Buy It! Mellanni 4-Piece Soft and Cooling Sheet Set in Laced Sky Blue, $28.11–$41.30 with coupon (orig. $46.97–$57.97); amazon.com With all of their functional and stylish perks, it's no wonder these Mellanni sheets continue to rank on Amazon's list of best-selling bedding. One shopper raved that the sheets "stay cool all night," while another user said they feel "soft and luxurious." A third reviewer even wrote: "I have wasted so much money on expensive sheets in order to find the qualities that these sheets have." Protect yourself from the hot nights ahead with the help of the Mellanni Cooling Sheet Set while it's on sale with double discounts at Amazon. Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more. See More from PEOPLE Shopping The Bissell Steam Mop That Pulls Dirt 'Out of Every Corner' Is on Sale at Amazon These Nurse-Approved Sneakers 'Are More Comfortable' Than Slippers — and They're on Sale The 10 Best Furniture Deals We Found at Amazon This Month — Up to 67% Off