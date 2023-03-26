These Top-Rated Sheets 'Stay Cool All Night,' and They Have Double Discounts at Amazon

While there are many bright sides to the warm weather at hand, sweaty sleeping is not one of them. If you're a hot sleeper, don't settle for blasting fans or constantly flipping your pillow over to the cooler side. We've found an easier (and affordable!) solution.

Amazon just put the Mellanni Cooling Sheet Set on sale, which more than 238,000 shoppers love for its soft, breathable feel. And right now, you can snag a four-piece set for as little as $25 thanks to double discounts.

The sheets are made from a double-brushed microfiber material that promises to keep sleepers cozy and cool. They're also lightweight and moisture-wicking, ideal for combating night sweats. And according to hundreds of reviewers, they feel "silky smooth" and "buttery soft."

In addition to their cooling capabilities, the sheets are also Oeko-Tex-certified — making them an environmentally friendly addition to your online cart — and safe for people with sensitive skin, according to the brand. One shopper wrote: "I have sensitive skin, but this is smooth, soft, non-irritating, and not at all itchy."

What's more, there are so many colors, patterns, and sizes to choose from, so you can truly find a perfect fit for your bedroom. The four-piece set — which comes with a fitted sheet, flat sheet, and two pillowcases — is available in regular and extra-deep varieties, as well as sizes twin through California king. Along with neutral colors like white and gray, you can also score deals on bolder colors like lavender and unique patterns like this gorgeous laced sky blue.

With all of their functional and stylish perks, it's no wonder these Mellanni sheets continue to rank on Amazon's list of best-selling bedding. One shopper raved that the sheets "stay cool all night," while another user said they feel "soft and luxurious." A third reviewer even wrote: "I have wasted so much money on expensive sheets in order to find the qualities that these sheets have."

Protect yourself from the hot nights ahead with the help of the Mellanni Cooling Sheet Set while it's on sale with double discounts at Amazon.

