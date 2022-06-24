Melissa Rivers Gets $150K Bathroom Makeover on Hollywood Houselift with Jeff Lewis: 'It's Amazing'

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Melissa Rivers could not contain her excitement after interior designer and house flipper Jeff Lewis revealed her glamorous bathroom

Talk about Hollywood glam!

Jeff Lewis and his team of project managers went all out for Melissa Rivers as they transformed part of her home with a $150,000 makeover.

In the exclusive clip above, the author and TV personality was clearly impressed as Lewis revealed the new bathroom during the latest episode of Hollywood Houselift With Jeff Lewis.

"I am so excited and so happy," Rivers said as soon as she walked in the room. "Oh my God, it's amazing!" One of the first things she commented on was the upgraded interior design of her walk-in shower.

"I've never seen that before. I love it!" she said while eyeing the new marble slabs, which featured a darker square on the floor.

The trio then headed over to the massive sink area. And the 54-year-old actress was visibly impressed by the flawless white cabinets and glamorous mirror.

Lewis, 52, admitted, "I think the cabinetry before was fine. I just think this is next level."

Rivers agreed, adding, "I think if we would've left the old it would stand out. It wasn't just a coat of paint kind of fix. The mirror came out perfectly."

The huge fixture, complete with lighting surrounding the frame, added to the beauty of the new space, and Lewis said it "makes this place look twice as big. It visually expanded the bathroom."

The makeover was the finishing touch Rivers wanted for her home. "I always needed a space that was more functional, so that was the biggest challenge. Taking this space that's fine and making it work for me, so it really is such a useful space for me," she said.

After a three-year hiatus due to the pandemic, Lewis is happy to be back on television doing what he loves after the end of Flipping Out in 2018.

The SiriusXM radio host recently spoke to Extra's Billy Bush about what he did with his extra time between the show and the start of his new series.

"We were in development before the world got shut down, so everything got delayed a year… What should've been a year-and-half hiatus ended up being three and a half years," Lewis explained.

Lewis said that the best part of that time away was reconnecting with his 5-year-old daughter, Monroe Christine, whom he shares with ex-partner Gage Edward.

"I realized after the pandemic I wanted to spend more time with her," he said of his daughter. "So by reprioritizing and having more time to myself and more time with my kid, she's now more interested in me than her nanny."