The Gorga family officially parted ways with their Montville, New Jersey, mansion back in Dec. 2020

RHONJ's Melissa Gorga Shares a Peek at Construction of New Jersey Mansion: 'Time for a Change'

Melissa Gorga is ready "for a change" when it comes to her home base.

On Instagram Sunday, the Real Housewives of New Jersey star shared a behind-the-scenes look at the progress on the construction of the family's massive new mansion.

The clip shows the expansive exterior of the house before the mom of three reveals the work being done on the inside. At the end of the video, an excited Gorga, 42, is seen jumping off construction materials in front of the property as Ciara's "Level Up" plays.

"We working. Time for a change. LET's do this!" she captioned the clip, adding #homedesign #newconstruction #rhonj.

In July 2021, Melissa and her husband Joe Gorga, 42, gave BravoTV.com an inside look at the first day of the home's construction.

"Got an architect. We designed [it] the way we wanted – exactly what Melissa wanted. 'I want a big closet. I want this, I want that, I want a big laundry room,' and here we go," Joe said.

"Big closet, big kitchen – that's all I ask for," added Melissa.

"Happy wife, happy life." Joe chimed in.

In the clip, Melissa revealed she designed the entire house, but the pandemic had presented challenges in getting materials.

In May 2021, Melissa revealed on The Real Housewives of New Jersey After Show that she was "over" the "monstrosity of the McMansions."

"Yes, I have help, but it's still a lot of work," she said.

She added that the size and the style of the home inspired her to officially part ways with her family's Montville, New Jersey, mansion in Dec. 2020.

That 16-room, 9,100-square-foot home sold for $2.5 million on December 14, after it was originally listed for $3.5 million.

"Our family home for the last 12 years is officially sold," Melissa revealed on Instagram at the time, sharing a slideshow of photos of the property. "We've made so many memories in this home. We were blessed to be able to share so many of them with all of you, @bravotv & the #RHONJ viewers. I love that I can always watch the reruns and remember the good times we had in it. I'm excited to start new beginnings with my family."

