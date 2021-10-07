Even Skeptical Shoppers Are Buying Duplicates of These Top-Rated Sheets — and They're Up to 53% Off Right Now
As the day comes to a close and you're just about to climb into your bed, one of the most disappointing feelings is having to snuggle up against a set of scratchy, crunchy bed sheets. Rather than continue to toss and turn among these hard sheets, it's time to upgrade to a set that's bound to give you blissful sleep all night long.
Amazon shoppers recommend the Mejoroom Bed Sheets — and they're up to 53 percent off thanks to this early holiday deal. Spun from a soft microfiber polyester, the sheets are wonderfully soft, smooth, and breathable. The set is hypoallergenic — making them ideal for anyone with sensitive skin — and also stain- and wrinkle-resistant, so you don't have to worry about them getting terribly creased in the washing machine.
Each set comes with four items, including two pillowcases, a flat sheet, and a fitted sheet that boasts a super deep pocket that can stretch over even the thickest of mattresses. Once the sheets need to be washed, simply toss them into the washing machine and tumble dry on low. Shoppers can choose from a wealth of solid colors and patterns, including gray and teal, in sizes twin through California king.
Over 13,000 Amazon shoppers have given the bed sheet set a five-star rating, noting that they're woven from the "perfect fabric," and that the sheets are so soft, you feel like you're "laying on a cloud." Another user adds, "These are the softest, most comfortable sheets I have ever slept on!"
"I love these sheets so much I don't want to get out of bed most mornings," one five-star reviewer shared. "They are so soft and held up well in the washing machine so far after three washesI plan on buying another set soon."
"I was a little hesitant in ordering these because of the price," another customer said. "Most of the time, you get what you pay for and I was thinking because they were so cheap/affordable they wouldn't be great. These are the best sheets I have ever owned! They are so soft, do not pop up on the corners of my thick mattress, [and are] super comfortable. I'm actually about to order a second set."
Head to Amazon and shop the Mejoroom Bed Sheets for up to 53 percent off while this Epic Daily Deal lasts.
