Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s California Home Is Decorated with This Air-Purifying Plant

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s interior decorating skills are being revealed. During a Zoom call to celebrate the one year anniversary of Meghan’s Smart Works patronage, we got a peek into their Santa Barbara home. In the video, a framed print of the sheet music cover for California’s official state anthem, “I Love You, California,” is nestled on the stone fireplace mantel behind Meghan. And in the back corner of the room sits one of the trendiest indoor plants: a Fiddle Leaf Fig Tree.

Easily recognizable for its tall sturdy stem and veiny, violin-shaped leaves that grow upright, its sculptural foliage is a sleek option when it comes to adding greenery to your home — as proven by the Sussexes. While we’re not entirely sure if their plant is real or faux, there are plenty of options of both available online if you want to add one to your own space. Popular home-ready plant retailer Bloomscape sells a real fiddle leaf fig for just under $200, which is well-worth the investment considering it will remove formaldehyde from the air while simultaneously brightening up your home.

Image zoom Bloomscape

Buy It! Fiddle Leaf Fig, $195; bloomscape.com

The Bloomscape plant arrives pre-potted and fully-grown, so all you have to do is figure out which room to put it in (and take care of it, of course). According to the company’s website, the fiddle leaf fig is native to the tropical climate of Western Africa, meaning it thrives in sunshine and warmer temperatures — so you’ll want to place it in an area with bright, filtered light. Urbanstems also sells a smaller version for $60 that would look cute on your home desk or a living room side table.

Image zoom Urban Stems

Buy It! The Fiddle, $60; urbanstems.com

If you don’t have a green thumb, there are plenty of realistic-looking faux options as well, like this discounted artificial fiddle leaf fig that looks very similar to Meghan and Harry’s or this best-selling 49-inch one from Amazon. Keep scrolling to shop more options to brighten up your home like Sussexes!

Image zoom Amazon

Buy It! Lvydec 27-Inch Artificial Fiddle Leaf Fig Tree, $32.99 (orig. $34.99); amazon.com

Image zoom Amazon

Buy It! Costa Farms Live Ficus Lyrata Fiddle-Leaf Fig Indoor Tree, $40.99; amazon.com

Image zoom Amazon

Buy It! Besamenature 49-Inch Artificial Fiddle Leaf Fig Tree, $65.90; amazon.com

Image zoom Wayfair

Buy It! Corrigan Studio 4-Foot Fiddle Leaf Boxwood Topiary in Tower Planter, $97.99; wayfair.com

Image zoom Wayfair

Buy It! Gracie Oaks 52-Inch Artificial Fiddle leaf fig Tree in Planter, $85.99 (orig. $93.99); wayfair.com

Image zoom Wayfair

Buy It! Bungalow Rose 30-Inch Artificial Fiddle Leaf Fig Tree in Basket, $63.99; wayfair.com