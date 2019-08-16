Meghan Markle's Former L.A. Home She Shared with Ex-Husband Listed for $1.8 Million — See Inside!

Image zoom The Bienstock Group; Inset: Chris Jackson/Getty

It’s not Frogmore Cottage, but Meghan Markle’s former Los Angeles home is still full of charm!

Years before her marriage to Prince Harry, Markle lived in a 2,262-square-foot, Colonial-style home in L.A.’s Hancock Park neighborhood with her now ex-husband, Trevor Engelson. The pair rented the home from 2011 until their divorce in 2013, according to TopTenRealEstateDeals.com.

Though Markle, now 38, spent most of her time during those years in Canada filming Suits (she spent nearly nine months of the year on location in Toronto when she was on the show), the former actress would return home here during her downtime.

Now, more than six years after the Duchess of Sussex moved out, the four-bedroom, three-bathroom property is listed for $1.8 million with the Bienstock Group.

Located just a stone’s throw away from the hustle and bustle of Hollywood, the single-family home was built in 1924 and is full of character. According to the listing, the interior of the home is filled with natural light, has an open floor plan on the downstairs level for entertaining, and has two remodeled bathrooms along with the four bedrooms on the upper level.

The living room features a stately fireplace, and opens up into the dining room and family room. Nearby, the all-white kitchen — which Markle, a self-proclaimed foodie likely took advantage of — has an eat-in breakfast nook.

Outside, there’s plenty of parking space and a grassy yard for kids and pets to run around. An expansive porch and patches of pavement for tables and chairs provide abundant space for entertaining and dining al fresco, as well.

Since tying the knot in May 2018, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have settled into their new home, Frogmore Cottage, located 25 miles west of London on the grounds of Windsor Castle.