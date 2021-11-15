Meghan King Reveals 'Smaller' House She Bought 'All by Myself' a Year Ago amid Jim Edmonds Divorce

"So much can change in one year, in two years," King wrote on Instagram of her new home and new life

Meghan King is building a new life with her kids and husband Cuffe Owens.

The Real Housewives of Orange County alum, 37, proudly showed off her "perfect" new home Sunday on Instagram, a year after she made the big purchase amid her divorce from ex-husband Jim Edmonds.

"These photos were taken on a dreary day one year ago when I bought this house all by myself," she wrote in the caption. "A year to date before that was when my world was rocked and I was forced to endure the most humiliating public split I'd ever have the displeasure of experiencing.

But King used the traumatic time as a learning experience and managed to reshape her life as a single mom — and a first-time homeowner!

"I learned to single parent three preschoolers during Covid and managed to save enough money to leave my former family home and proudly provide a *much smaller, much cozier* PERFECT home for my kids," she wrote, adding that the purchase was "tumultuous" and she couldn't share it publicly at the time because of "divorce circumstances."

"I couldn't celebrate or announce this monumental victory …anyone going through a divorce with kids knows the internal tug of wanting to share special news with kids weighed against the consequences that come when they share that news with their other half of their family… it's very real and very sad," she explains.

"In my first year of home ownership I continued putting myself back together and learned how to balance single motherhood with self-care. And at roughly the one year anniversary of buying my house I got married.

King finalized her divorce from Edmonds, 51, earlier this year. The exes, who tied the knot in October 2014, share daughter Aspen, 4½, and twin sons Hart and Hayes, 3.

They announced their separation in October 2019, following rumors that the retired MLB pro had an affair with their former nanny. The split came after he admitted to sending sexual text messages and "lewd photos" to another woman that June.

Edmonds got engaged in July to girlfriend Kortnie O'Connor, after they made their relationship public in April 2020. King previously identified O'Connor as a friend with whom she and Edmonds had a threesome, although Edmonds later claimed that "was a joke."

King tied the knot with Owens, 42, who is President Joe Biden's nephew, last month in a "small, family wedding" at his parents Kennett Square, Pennsylvania, home. The ceremony was attended by the president and First Lady Jill Biden, and came just days after they made their relationship Instagram official.

The couple teased a glimpse of their home last month, when she posted a family photo of their first Halloween together with her kids.