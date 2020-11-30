The reality star also revealed who will be living in the home with her

RHOC Alum Meghan King Shows Off Her New St. Louis Home: 'I Have Everything I Need'

Meghan King is making her way back to her hometown.

On Sunday, the 36-year-old former Real Housewives of Orange County star went live on Instagram, where she gave a partial tour of her new home.

King welcomed viewers into the five-bedroom house, noting that the property is "a good size" and "totally manageable" for her.

"I have everything I need, not one thing extra, not one thing short of anything I need, so it's perfect," she said. "I'm really trying to simplify my life, get rid of stuff."

The mother of three added of starting fresh in a new place: "There's just so much to do. But I'm feeling really overwhelmed, really blessed, really happy. I work hard and I'm happy that I can provide a beautiful home for my children."

While showed off various areas throughout the residence, including her future office, a powder room and the kitchen, and detailed how she plans to improve the home.

Walking through her spacious main bedroom suite, King shared, "I'm going to make a lot of changes. Lots of color changes, design changes, doing some reno changes."

She plans to turn her basement into a TV viewing area and playroom for her kids and build a gym within the "huge space" that is currently a spare bedroom and bathroom.

Towards the end of the Instagram Live, King answered some questions from fans and clarified who exactly would be living in the home with her: "No one's moving in this home except for me, [my dog] Girly Girl, [daughter] Aspen [and sons] Hart and Hayes. That's it. That's everyone who will be living in this house."

King shares her three children with her ex-husband, Jim Edmonds.

She notably didn’t mention her current boyfriend, Christian Schauf, whom she began dating in March.

In May, she told PEOPLE of her new romance: "Like any new relationship, we are looking forward to creating new experiences together and seeing where life takes us."

Prior to her Instagram Live on Sunday, King also shared a photo of herself closing the deal on the house, which she described as "a very Covid closing and certainly one to be remembered."

"I did a thing! I bought a house!" King wrote alongside the snapshot. "Closing was outside in a parking garage and I signed 748 papers on the hood of my car 😂."

"It's the first house I've owned all by myself," she added. "I’m excited to have y'all along for this journey with me! Any tips for moving?"