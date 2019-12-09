Think your neighbors’ holiday light display is a little over top? The Great Christmas Light Fight co-host Taniya Nayak begs to differ.

Ahead of the ABC series’ seventh season, PEOPLE talked to the HGTV alum and interior designer about why that massive inflatable lawn reindeer has nothing on America’s craziest Christmas lovers — and teases the show’s wildest installations yet.

“We had [one] that ran across 25 acres of land,” says Nayak of how they’re raising the bar. “It was a long night!” Another featured more than six million lights. (Yes, you read that correctly.)

Also on the show? “We had a mega-tree display. That’s a structure that’s made to look like a tree just using Christmas lights — and this one was 128 feet tall. We actually climbed it and it was just mesmerizing, like nothing I’ve ever seen before.” According to a press release, the “Bentleyville” tree is the tallest man-made mega tree in the country.

RELATED: Get a Sneak Peek at the Most Insane Christmas Light Displays Across America

Image zoom

Image zoom

RELATED: These Streets Have the Most Over-the-Top Holiday Lights in America

The third and fourth episodes air back-to-back on Monday, December 9, and feature the second edition of the show’s new heavyweight division competition — featuring displays on a truly enormous scale.

The An family’s “Magical Winter Lights” show, which combines the traditional American Christmas with the ancient Chinese light festival, is so massive that you can actually walk through it. The lantern display also incorporates interactive stations, including slides and a dance floor that lights up when you jump on it.

Image zoom

While filming, Nayak loves bonding with the contestants, who have a shot at winning $50,000 in prize money and the coveted Light Fight trophy. “My favorite part is the connection that I make with the homeowners. I love to hear their stories, because even though we’re there to see the lights and the spectacular displays they’ve put together, I always want to know why [they do it]. What was the trigger that got them to do the light displays?”

Image zoom

Image zoom

WATCH: Here’s Why Taniya Nayak & Carter Oosterhouse Don’t Decorate for the Holidays: ‘Can’t Compete!’

Nayak, who starred on Designed to Sell and House Hunters on Vacation, admits that while she does decorate her own home, it’s on a much smaller scale. “I will say, it’s not easy because we film pretty much until a few days before Christmas, so I try to do it when I’m home for Thanksgiving.”

She also revealed that she gets some of her ideas from the show’s contestants. “I find tons of inspiration [from them], but I am completely aware of the fact that it takes a certain skill level, and these people exceed it.”

RELATED: Taniya Nayak’s Tips to Christmas-ify Your Whole House — Pets and Bathrooms Included!

The Great Christmas Light Fight next airs on Monday, December 9 at 8 p.m. and 9 p.m. EST on ABC.