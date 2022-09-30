Unfinished 'Queen of Versailles' Mega Mansion in Florida 'Flooded' by Hurricane, Says Owner Jackie Siegel

"My ballroom is completely flooded right now," Jackie Siegel says in footage provided to PEOPLE showing the damage to the still-under-construction home

Published on September 30, 2022 05:08 PM
Jackie Siegel is assessing the damage caused by Hurricane Ian to her Florida mega mansion.

The star of the 2012 documentary The Queen of Versailles captured the experience of returning to the still-under-construction 90,000-square-foot home that she and her husband, David Siegel, have been working on for the better part of two decades.

"It makes me so sad," Jackie tells PEOPLE exclusively. "Me and the boys worked so hard to get to where we were. I am very shaken up."

TMZ was the first to report of the Orlando-area home's damage.

In one video clip shared with PEOPLE, Jackie says that they received a call from security sharing that they had some "major leaks at Versailles" — the name they've given the massive home, which is intended to mimic the style and grandeur of the famous French palace.

As they approach the property, Jackie notes that there is "a lot of debris" following the Category 4 hurricane that made landfall in Florida on Wednesday.

"This would be just catastrophic if it sets us back," she says in the clip. "Oh my gosh, I sure hope not. It's always something with the finishing Versailles."

In another clip, Jackie is seen walking through the home in high-heeled pink rubber boots, showing the flood water that has accumulated.

Throughout the video, the person behind the camera is heard gasping as they see more of the damage. As they walk into a large room with a massive staircase at one end, Jackie observes, "My ballroom is completely flooded right now."

In a third video, Jackie notes the lake outside of her home and the "flood coming into Versailles."

Photos obtained by PEOPLE show that beyond the flooding, the hurricane also seems to have caused the ceilings of the home to bubble and break.

Following the 2012 documentary about their home, the Siegels returned to the small screen earlier this year in a Discovery+ series titled Queen of Versailles Reigns Again.

The series follows the trials Jackie faces while she and her husband work to finish construction on what would be the largest single-family home in the United States.

When complete, the 90,000 square-foot home includes five kitchens, a 35-car garage, 150-person dining room, ballroom and a British-style pub.

Hurricane Ian made landfall as an "extremely dangerous" Category 4 storm with sustained winds of 150 mph on Wednesday just after 3 p.m. local time, near Cayo Costa, Fla., according to the National Hurricane Center.

By Thursday morning, more than 2.5 million people in Florida were without power.

At least 21 people were reported dead by Friday morning, with thousands more unaccounted for as the storm approached South Carolina, where it is expected to make its third landfall as a Category 1 storm on Friday afternoon.

Hurricane Ian
Flood waters from Hurricane Ian. Xinhua/Shutterstock

"We've never seen storm surge of this magnitude," Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis told reporters Friday. "The amount of water that's been rising, and will likely continue to rise today even as the storm is passing, is basically a 500-year flooding event."

President Joe Biden said Ian "could be the deadliest hurricane in Florida's history" during an address from FEMA headquarters on Thursday.

"The numbers we have are still unclear, but we're hearing early reports of what may be substantial loss of life," the president added. "We know many families are hurting. Many, many, are hurting today."

