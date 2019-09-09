Image zoom Thuss + Farrell

Craft connoisseur Darcy Miller is no stranger to working with celebrities on the events that mean the most to them — the New York City-based creative is an expert at designing unique accoutrements for celebrity weddings, baby showers, birthdays and more.

After many years working out of her home craft room, Miller has moved into a gorgeous new studio dedicated to her craft. In addition to an office space, conference area and outdoor entertaining terrace, the studio features what Miller is calling her portfolio wall: A display dedicated to memories of her distinguished clients over the years — from royal moms-to-be to Grand Slam champions.

Play a game of “I spy” and take a peek at the colorful collage of invitations, party favors, decorations and more — all designed by Miller — and you’ll come across a few famous faces.

Perhaps the most notable? Prince Harry and Meghan Markle with a baby carriage, (fourth shelf up, on the right) illustrated by Miller for decorations and party favors for the Duchess’s baby shower, pre-Archie.

Beside the photo of Harry and Meghan are a set of seat assignment cards — pale green and inscribed with gold ink. Of the two names visible, one reads “Meghan” and the other “Serena.” The latter no doubt refers to tennis star Serena Williams, Markle’s longtime friend, who hosted the shower in N.Y.C.

Just below the photo is a box full of white candies topped with an illustration of a pink poodle holding a sack. According to Miller, these boxes were actually designed as party favors for Williams’s own baby shower, which was held before the birth of her daughter, Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr., now 3.

Another baby shower favor? A chocolate bar which reads “Hey Baby,” and features doodles of comedian Tina Fey and her husband, Jeff Richmond. Miller says the chocolate was a party favor for Fey’s pre-baby fête.

Finally, on the top shelf, you’ll see a party blower decorated with pink and gold ribbons, illustrated with champagne bottles, cats, stars and cartoons portraits of the one and only Martha Stewart. Miller, who is the Editor at Large at Martha Stewart Weddings, created these blowers for Stewart’s 70th birthday party.

