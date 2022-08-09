Meet the Cast of 'Selling the OC!' 11 New Agents to Star in Netflix's New 'Selling Sunset' Spin-Off

01 of 12 The OC's Finest Agents Nino Munoz/Netflix Selling the OC will feature eleven new real estate agents making power moves — and no doubt stirring up some drama — when the spinoff premieres on August 24. The show, which Netflix announced in November 2021, will follow twin brothers Brett and Jason Oppenheim, who star in the original series and founded the Oppenheim Group real estate firm, as they launch their second office in Newport Beach, California. The streamer has already released a juicy trailer for the series and debuted a first-look teaser at the MTV Movie and TV Awards in June. Keep reading to see how each of the new stars found themselves selling the OC and get a hint at what to expect from them in season 1!

02 of 12 Alexandra Hall Nino Munoz/Netflix How did you become part of Selling the OC? Alexandra originally declined the offer to be on the show until she found out a producer from one of her favorite shows, Laguna Beach, was going to be a part of it. She spoke to Jason Oppenheim on the phone for two hours and he convinced her to sign on. "He basically told me I'd be stupid not to do it!" Hall tells PEOPLE. What's your biggest real estate flex? Her biggest real estate flex is... joining the show, of course. "It's already opened so many doors (pardon the pun), including being a part of a $100 million dollar listing," she says.

03 of 12 Alexandra Jarvis Nino Munoz/Netflix How did you become part of Selling the OC? Similar to her new boss Jason, the show's second Alexandra practiced law before setting her sights on luxury real estate. The two quickly bonded over their shared legal experience, which landed her an opportunity at the Oppenheim Group. She then teamed up with fellow broker Alexandra Rose, and the duo is "a force to be reckoned with," according to Jarvis. What's your biggest real estate flex? After putting her all into the luxury real estate market, Jarvis exceeded her goals by closing nearly $40 million in sales during her first year in the industry.

04 of 12 Alexandra Rose Nino Munoz/Netflix How did you become part of Selling the OC? A third Alexandra, Alexandra Rose, first met Jason at the 1 Hotel in Miami Beach back in 2020. She decided to take a leap of faith and give him her card, but she says he didn't seem to take her seriously at the time. Selling Sunset's Mary Fitzgerald, who was with Jason in Miami, shared his email address with Alexandra and told her to send him a message once he was back from vacation. After emailing him, they met in person and she became the very first agent to get hired at the Oppenheim Group's Orange County office. She is the top producing agent at the office. What's your biggest real estate flex? Her biggest real estate flex is knocking on the door of a $20 million home and actually getting the listing.

05 of 12 Austin Victoria Nino Munoz/Netflix How did you become part of Selling the OC? Austin first met Jason at an after party in Oppenheim's newly built Hollywood Hills home just before the series premiere of Selling Sunset. After reconnecting a few years later, he made the challenging decision to uproot his Los Angeles-based business and move it to the OC. "I've been at the O Group for almost a year now and with a lot of hard work, your boy is seeing results," Austin tells PEOPLE. He adds, "OC to the moon!" What's your biggest real estate flex? His biggest flex in real estate is officially signing $19M in Orange County listings.

06 of 12 Brandi Marshall Nino Munoz/Netflix How did you become part of Selling the OC? Brandi had just moved to Orange County and was looking for a brokerage when she was approached for the show via Instagram. She was hired immediately after interviewing with Jason, and says she was impressed with the volume of sales at the brokerage. What's your biggest real estate flex? Her biggest flex since starting her real estate career is landing a $6.5 million listing in Corona Del Mar shortly after joining the Oppenheim Group.

07 of 12 Gio Helou Nino Munoz/Netflix How did you become part of Selling the OC? Gio was on his usual morning coffee walk when his wife pointed out the Oppenheim Group logo on the new Orange County office. She joked that he should switch brokerages and be on the show. A few hours later he decided to check out the office, where Jason happened to be that day. "We immediately hit it off since we were sporting the same Rolex... the rest is history," he says. What's your biggest real estate flex? His biggest real estate flex is when he sold his first "eight-figure" house for $12 million at the Oppenheim Group. "I got to ring the bell 12 times.. one for each million" he remembers.

08 of 12 Kayla Cardona Nino Munoz/Netflix How did you become part of Selling the OC? Kayla tells PEOPLE she always wanted to break into the luxury real estate market, but her old team kept holding her back. When she was presented with an opportunity at the Oppenheim Group, she saw it as a huge sign and decided to take the leap. She describes the luxury market as being "a whole different beast," but she knows she is meant for it. What's your biggest real estate flex? Her biggest real estate flex is winning an award for selling high numbers in a short amount of time just a few months into her career. She was the only woman on her old team for some time, so getting that award "was a huge, proud moment" for her, she recalls.

09 of 12 Lauren Shortt Nino Munoz/Netflix How did you become part of Selling the OC? Lauren was already working at another brokerage when the opportunity to interview for the Oppenheim Group presented itself. Being an independent agent on a much larger platform was definitely outside of her comfort zone, but as Lauren puts it, "No risk, no reward!" What's your biggest real estate flex? "Working in real estate is no joke – my biggest flex is most definitely maintaining my sobriety throughout my career!" she says.

10 of 12 Polly Brindle Nino Munoz/Netflix How did you end up on the show? Polly says she was in the right place at the right time! She was studying for her license when she reached out to Jason, who happened to be in town checking on the office construction at the time. After arranging a meeting, Jason offered her a position at the Oppenheim Group because he said she'd be a good fit for the agency. What's your biggest real estate flex? Her biggest real estate flex is that she is currently in escrow on the new construction shown in season 5 of Selling Sunset. "Fingers firmly crossed it all goes through! Weeeeeee," she exclaims.

11 of 12 Sean Palmieri Nino Munoz/Netflix How did you become part of Selling the OC? Sean was working around the same group of agents that Jason started off with in Beverly Hills. The two were finally introduced and exchanged a few phone calls and meetings when Jason asked him to join the Oppenheim Group. He says he was ready for the challenge and excited to start a new chapter in his career. What's your biggest real estate flex? His biggest real estate flex is working exclusively for the three best, and most fun, people he knows. "Me, myself and I," he jokes.