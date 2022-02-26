Amazon Shoppers Say They 'Can't Believe the Difference' This Air Purifier Has Made, and It's Up to $55 Off
If sore throats and runny noses are coming up more often than you'd like these days, it may not only be seasonal changes to blame. Being inside can often come with its own set of challenges, including breathing in an excess of dust and debris. To combat both the source and the symptoms, consider adding an air purifier (or two) to the house.
Right now, the Medify MA-14 Air Purifier is on sale at Amazon. The highly rated air purifier can clean spaces up to 400 square feet in just one hour and up to 200 square feet in only 30 minutes. Thanks to a HEPA filter, the air purifier can remove up to 99.9 percent of harmful particles, like allergens, smoke, pollen, pet dander, dust, smog, and more, including particles that are as small as 0.1 microns.
The ultra-quiet machine has three fan speeds, with the lowest setting running at a near-silent level, according to shoppers. The unit also includes settings for a night light and sleep mode (where the lights are dimmed), as well as an indicator light for when the filter needs replacement.
The small air purifier is a good fit for apartments, bedrooms, living rooms, and home offices, as well as classrooms. Shoppers can choose from two colors, black and white, as well as a pack of one or two air purifiers. They're normally $129, but with these discounts, you can save up to $55 per unit.
Over 1,600 Amazon shoppers have given the air purifier a five-star rating, with one shopper expressing that they "can't believe the difference" it's made in their life. A different reviewer shared, "Since having them none of us has woken up stuffy or with a headache," while another said: "I realized that I sleep a lot better at night with this unit on."
And a customer who had struggled with allergies and often required an inhaler once or twice a day explained that their investment in a pair of purifiers paid off. "In the five months since I've bought these air purifiers… I breathe and sleep so much more easily!" Now, they use their inhaler once a month instead of every day. "Even my handyman commented on the air quality in the apartment!" they added.
Head to Amazon to get the Medify MA-14 Air Purifier for up to 43 percent off before this deal ends.
