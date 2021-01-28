This Powerful Air Purifier for Large Rooms Is Back at Its Lowest Price in 12 Months

While most purifiers you'll find are usually for small to mid-sized rooms less than 300 square feet, we finally tracked down a large air purifier that can tackle open-spaced rooms like studio apartments or large kitchens. Medify's MA-40 Air Purifier, which has a near-perfect rating on Amazon from more than 6,300 shoppers, can clean up the air in rooms as big as 1,600 square feet, all within an hour (and up to 840 square feet in 30 minutes). The best news, though? It's back to its lowest price in the past 12 months, according to price-tracking site CamelCamelCamel.