This Powerful Air Purifier for Large Rooms Is Back at Its Lowest Price in 12 Months

From reducing airborne viruses to sniffles-inducing dust mites, an air purifier is a must-have for those staying indoors for long periods of time — which, at this point, probably includes the majority of those working from home. It's a reason air purifiers have remained popular on shopping sites, with products from brands like Coway and TaoTronics selling quickly whenever they're on sale.
While most purifiers you'll find are usually for small to mid-sized rooms less than 300 square feet, we finally tracked down a large air purifier that can tackle open-spaced rooms like studio apartments or large kitchens. Medify's MA-40 Air Purifier, which has a near-perfect rating on Amazon from more than 6,300 shoppers, can clean up the air in rooms as big as 1,600 square feet, all within an hour (and up to 840 square feet in 30 minutes). The best news, though? It's back to its lowest price in the past 12 months, according to price-tracking site CamelCamelCamel.
Buy It! Medify MA-40 Air Purifier in White, $270 (orig. $349); amazon.com
Reviewers on Amazon have sung praises of this powerful air purifier, calling it the "best in terms of quality, silence and efficacy" and something that brings "a defined difference in the air quality" of their rooms. Using medical-grade H13 Hepa filter and ionizer technology, the air purifier is designed to remove 99.9 percent of particles in the air. Irritants like pollen, cigarette smoke, and kitchen odor are no match for it, with reviewers saying that it's "great for allergy relief and reducing the amount of pet odor."
Aside from its impressive specs, Medify's purifier also comes with features such as a sleep mode that makes the appliance quieter at night, a child lock, and four speed options. A reviewer was also "pleasantly surprised by its appearance," adding, "It is a little larger, but unobtrusive and sleek looking. I was also pleased by the lower noise level the auto setting of the unit produces."
Although Medify's air purifier in black isn't on sale, shoppers can pick up the white option for $79 off right now. The purifier also comes in a two-pack for $499, which makes it just $249 each — a hefty cut from its usual $349 price tag. Shop the purifier on sale at Amazon here, as well as the two-pack below.
Buy It! Medify MA-40 Air Purifier 2-Pack in White, $499; amazon.com
