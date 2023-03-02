Amazon Shoppers Say This Air Purifier Made Their Spring Allergies 'Way Better,' and It's 47% Off

Spring is right around the corner (hooray!) — which means allergy season will surely start to creep in. And while you'll have to say hello again to that inevitable scratchy throat and uncontrollable sneezing, there certainly are things you can do to prepare, like opting for an air purifier.

Right now, you can score the Medify Air Purifier while it's a whopping 47 percent off at Amazon, bringing the price down to just $68. The air purifier can clean spaces as big as 470 square feet in 60 minutes and as small as 117 square feet in just 15 minutes. Thanks to the Hepa H13 filtration system, the air purifier can trap and remove up to 99.9 percent of harmful particles as small as 0.1 microns like allergens, odors, smoke, pollen, pet dander, dust, and smog.

Users can choose from three fan speeds, the lowest of which is virtually silent — so you can run it overnight without it bothering your sleep schedule. A control panel shows the fan speed, night light, sleep mode, and filter replacement indicator. Its compact size makes it easy to carry from room to room, plus it won't take up much space if you leave it on a counter or bedside table.

Over 6,500 Amazon shoppers have given the air purifier a five-star rating, with a few noting that it made their allergies "way better" and swear they breathe and sleep "so much more easily." One user said, "We've been using this on days when there seems to be lots of pollen in the air and we've been sleeping great," while another put it simply, writing: "I breathe easier now."

"I purchased this after my allergist said I should," a third reviewer said. "I use it only in my bedroom and turn it on about an hour before bed. When I enter my bedroom an hour later it feels fresh and clean." They finished off by adding: "It has made a great difference in my quality of sleep."

