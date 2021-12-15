Shoppers Say This Air Purifier Is a 'Little Box of Magic' for Removing Dust and Allergens — and It's 38% Off
The surfaces around your home constantly collect dust, dander, pollen, and pet hair. Just as a powerful vacuum gets rid of these particles on your floors and upholstery, an air purifier removes them from the air. Whether you have allergies, asthma, or a sensitive sense of smell, the simple addition of an air purifier can make your home much more comfortable.
This Medify Air Purifier has garnered over 8,200 five-star ratings from Amazon shoppers. One said their allergies were almost ″unnoticeable″ after using the device, and another called it a "must-have" for those with dust problems, allergies, and pet hair. And right now, you can shop the top-rated air purifier for 38 percent off.
Concentrations of some pollutants indoors are two to five times higher than outdoor concentrations, according to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. But this popular air purifier is equipped with a three-layer filtration system to remove 99.9 percent of harmful allergens from the air. The pre-filter captures large particles like pet hair and dust, while the high-efficiency particulate air (HEPA) filter takes care of micro-particles like pollen and dander. Finally, the activated carbon filter removes odors that may come from your pets, kitchen, and smelly laundry. It also has three fan speeds that efficiently clean air in rooms up to 1,600 square feet in just one hour.
Aside from its impressive cleaning capabilities, the air purifier also has several helpful features, like an almost-silent sleep mode, a zero to eight hour timer, and a filter replacement alert. There's even a child lock setting, so it's toddler- and pet-proof.
Shoppers praise this air purifier for significantly reducing their seasonal allergies and colds, including a reviewer who called it a "little box of magic that completely changed my life." Another even said it was the "best holiday gift ever" — and if you order it now, Amazon will deliver it before Christmas.
Others have found the air purifier helpful in more extreme conditions, like a shopper who ″was on the verge of moving″ before they bought it. "In less than 24 hours, it completely removed the nasty smoke smell from the previous owner and all the dust particulates caused by the construction."
Another reviewer said the device helped get dust and allergens under control in a desert environment. "Since we got this unit, I have stopped smelling that terrible dusty odor," they wrote. "It does make a little noise, but I find it a very soothing sound, and it doesn't bother me at all."
Whether you're shopping for a holiday gift or investing in cleaner air for your own home, you can't go wrong with this customer-loved air purifier that's $133 off at Amazon right now. Order one while this deal lasts.
