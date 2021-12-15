Shoppers Say This Air Purifier Is a 'Little Box of Magic' for Removing Dust and Allergens — and It's 38% Off

Concentrations of some pollutants indoors are two to five times higher than outdoor concentrations, according to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. But this popular air purifier is equipped with a three-layer filtration system to remove 99.9 percent of harmful allergens from the air. The pre-filter captures large particles like pet hair and dust, while the high-efficiency particulate air (HEPA) filter takes care of micro-particles like pollen and dander. Finally, the activated carbon filter removes odors that may come from your pets, kitchen, and smelly laundry. It also has three fan speeds that efficiently clean air in rooms up to 1,600 square feet in just one hour.