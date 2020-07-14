MDLLA’s Tracy Tutor Opens Up About Dealing with 'Gigantic Male Egos' in Real Estate in New Book

Tracy Tutor is the only female cast member on Bravo’s Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles — and that’s not a role she takes lightly.

The realtor turned reality star has worked her way to the top of the real estate industry after more than two decades in the business, but she will be the first to admit that it hasn’t always been easy.

Tutor says she’s learned how to deal with some “gigantic male egos,” and has overcome sexism on her way to the top. Now, she’s teaching other women how to get ahead, with the debut of her first book, Fear Is Just a Four-Letter Word: How to Develop the Unstoppable Confidence to Own Any Room, which debuted on Tuesday, July 14.

“The first 14 years of my career were completely dominated by men being in my office, and I was tired of it,” the mother of two tells PEOPLE exclusively, explaining that she left several companies before finding one that she felt finally showed her respect: Douglas Elliman Real Estate, which is headed by female CEO Dottie Herman.

“I was motivated to write this book and speak to women about being young entrepreneurs and women in real estate because I didn't always know how to handle that. I used to be just so defeated,” Tutor says. “I felt like it was so crucial for me to teach them about what it's like to be fearless and be able to walk into a room and own it, because that's what's going to separate you from the rest … I wanted to give that back because it took me 20 years to figure out.”

And she doesn't hold anything back. Tutor shares personal stories of lessons she has learned and shares tips on how to deal with things like big personalities and immature behavior, and even how to use humor to your advantage.

“This journey has been a long and arduous one, but also cathartic for me,” she says of the writing process. “I think you're going to see a little bit more of my vulnerability than you do on the show. It's honest, and hopefully, women across the country can relate to it.”

Though she’s hopeful that it will make an impact on all readers, Tutor is also happy to see that the book has already gained traction with two of her biggest fans: her daughters Juliet, 14, and Scarlett, 11.

“My daughters are where I put all my effort and energy and thoughts first,” says Tutor. “So I bounce stuff off Juliet all the time and she's in the process of reading the book now. In my opinion, sharing what I've been through — both business-wise and personally — in that book is teaching her those skills at 14 and a half, and it’s pretty awesome that she was actually interested enough to pick it up. Not because I'm her mom, but because she was like, ‘I'm just so proud of you.’"

Despite how candid she is in the book, Tutor says that there’s nothing she wouldn’t want her daughters to read.

“I'm so honest with my daughters. That's a big part of why we have such a good relationship and why we're so close. It's because I'm unfiltered,” Tutor says. “They know who I am. They know what I believe in. And they know my values.”