MDLLA's Josh Flagg Leaving Longtime Company for Rival Douglas Elliman: 'Interesting Synergy'

Josh Flagg is taking his talents to a new firm.

The Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles star, 36, is leaving Rodeo Realty, where he has been a luxury broker for 10 years, PEOPLE can exclusively reveal, and joining one of their rival agencies: Douglas Elliman. He will be working in their California flagship office in Beverly Hills, joining fellow MDLLA stars Tracy Tutor and Josh Altman, whom he says were "instrumental" in his decision to make the switch.

"I have been approached by many companies over the years to jump ship and go on to other ventures. I never felt there was a reason before now," Flagg tells PEOPLE. "Elliman approached me and I was extremely impressed with their company. Sometimes you need to shake things up."

At Rodeo Realty, Flagg was the top selling agent, with his total career sales reaching well over $2 billion. He says there was nothing at his previous agency that he was unsatisfied with, he just needed a change in order to further his career.

"I wish everybody at Rodeo Realty the best of luck," the Bravo star says. "We had a great working relationship for 10 years. I want to expand the business beyond just the markets that I know."

He explains that he thinks he'll have a better chance to do so at Elliman, where they have more referral business. He will be taking his team of 20, including his husband, fellow realtor Bobby Boyd, with him.

"I want to take the team from 20 to 40," he says of his future goals. "I want to bring on a ton more buyer's agents. It's always just been kind of, you know, the Josh show. And as the business grows, I'd like to bring on agents that are hardworking and most importantly know their stuff."

The team at Douglas Elliman is equally excited: "I am thrilled to welcome Josh to Douglas Elliman and introduce him to the many platforms we offer agents of his caliber including technology, public relations and marketing that will help grow his business to even greater heights," said Scott Durkin, CEO of Douglas Elliman.

"Josh is a real estate powerhouse," added Stephen Kotler, CEO of Douglas Elliman's Western Region. "His indomitable spirit, infectious energy and stellar reputation make him one of the most sought-after agents in the city and I'm excited that he has decided to join the Elliman family."

While Flagg doesn't expect the dynamic of MDLLA to change too much after his move, he does think fans will notice the shift.

"It'll be interesting because now four of the cast members are now in the same company and office," he says. "So there will be interesting synergy, at least."

Fans hoping for more drama won't have to wait very long, he shares, as the new season, which premieres Thursday, September 2, is like none other, he promises.

"This season has more drama in it than any other season I've seen," he shares. "And I say that every year, because it gets more interesting and more entertaining, but this truthfully is the first time I've ever seen half the cast members really get on with each other. Like, we're really in each other's faces," he says.