MDLLA's Tracy Tutor Says Season 13 Will Be 'Emotional' as She Talks Divorce and Finding New Love

"It's all finally come together for me. It's like a rebirth," the top L.A. realtor tells PEOPLE of the season, which will feature her 15-year-old daughter and new boyfriend, Erik Anderson

After four years starring on Bravo's Million Dollar Listing: Los Angeles, Tracy Tutor says season 13 will be her most revealing yet.

"I feel like it's just a much more personal season for me," Tutor, 46, tells PEOPLE when we caught up with the top L.A. real estate agent ahead of the show's premiere last week. "My boyfriend is on the show which is scary. I think it's a softer side that you will get to see of me."

Tracy Tutor Credit: Andres Sandoval

Fans will see her personal trainer boyfriend, Erik Anderson, 26, whom she met in the fall of 2019 at the celeb-favorite gym Dogpound and started dating at the beginning of quarantine. Her 15-year-old daughter, Juliet, will also be back on the show.

"Juliet is on the hunt with me looking for houses this season," Tutor says, noting that after she sold her home (which aired on the show) she's been staying in a rental in Beverly Hills. "It's exciting to have her back."

After divorcing her husband Jason Maltas in 2018 at the end of her first season, Tutor stopped filming with her family. "I kind of wanted to stay as private as I could and obviously protect my kids because I hadn't been on a reality show before, so I really didn't know what was coming," she explains. "And I think my ex-husband Jason was also equally nervous just to protect the kids."

Since going through that "challenging time," Tutor says she and Maltas have come "full circle in our own friendship again" and in parenting their children. (They also share daughter Scarlett, 13, who Tutor says is "too busy riding horses" to film.)

"I said, look, I think Juliet really wants to participate this season. I think it's time we put that part behind us. I think we're in a good place and he agreed. She really enjoyed shooting with me, which was fun."

Tutor teases fans "may" even see an appearance from Maltas this season. "It's possible."

The reason she says she's ready to open up and discuss her split on camera now is because she's "starting fresh."

"I don't want to give too much away, but it's an emotional season for me, for sure. I definitely talk more about my marriage and just how difficult the last couple of years [have been]," Tutor shares. "It's scary, but it's also exciting because I've always been this person. I definitely sort of let my guard down a little bit more this year. I'm happy. And I'm having great success in my career, and it's just kind of all finally come together for me. So it's like a rebirth."

She's not just having a great year in real estate — but one of the best ever. "I'm slated to do double or triple [in sales] than what I've ever done in the history of my career," she says, crediting her success to having her new boyfriend in her life.

Tracy Tutor, Erik Credit: Andres Sandoval

"He's very supportive of me, and he's kept me really focused," she says of Anderson. "I'm sort of a little more of an extrovert, and I like to be social, and I like to be out. And if you ask me to go to dinner, I'm definitely saying yes. I don't stay home a lot."

But Anderson has helped bring balance to her hectic schedule. "He [says] Sundays are for resting. We don't socialize on Sundays. We had dinner last night and I was home by 9 p.m. These are things that I never would have done before."

She continues: "It's been great to have a man in my life that's supportive of my career, which doesn't really ever stop or slow down. I think ultimately, that was a tough part about my marriage to Jason. Being as successful as I was can interfere a lot with the male ego. It's just nice to have someone in my life that isn't affected by that. [Anderson] has just been a very positive influence in my life, which you wouldn't think would happen with someone as young as him."

Tracy Tutor, Erik Credit: Andres Sandoval

But it's their age difference that attracted Tutor to Anderson in the first place. After meeting at the gym, Anderson arranged for them to hang out with a group of friends to connect outside of their workouts.

"I had no idea that that was all happening behind the scenes," she says. "I just thought we organically sort of met up and hung out socially a few times and then had our first date ultimately."

But his plan worked in the end. "It's ballsy for a 26-year-old. I was kind of surprised that he had the confidence, which I absolutely find totally sexy about him at his age to pursue someone like me. And in that way, it was really cute."