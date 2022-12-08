Tracy Tutor Thinks It's 'Fantastic' Frederik Eklund Isn't Returning for 'Million Dollar Listing LA'

Season 14 of Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles will not feature Fredrik Eklund, and his former co-star Tracy Tutor is more than fine with the decision.

"Well, that was fantastic," Tutor tells PEOPLE exclusively of her reaction to the news of Eklund's exit ahead of the show's premiere Thursday night. "Listen, he's a charmer. He's great on TV. As a friend though, I'm not signing up for that friendship. But great real estate agent and God bless him and his new endeavors."

Eklund joined the Los Angeles cast for season 13, while continuing to appear on Million Dollar Listing New York. He made the announcement he'd be leaving the Bravo franchise after 11 years in January to focus on his own business ventures.

Eklund | Gomes

"After an amazing 11 years, I've decided it's time for the next chapter in my life, and to leave Million Dollar Listing. It's an end of an era and a new start for me," he began the lengthy post in which he addressed his decision. "I let Andy [Cohen], the Producers and the Executives know last week how grateful I am. Eternally grateful, I mean what an incredible run we had together."

The new season of MDLLA will feature Tutor, 47, alongside returning agents Josh Flagg, 37, and Josh Altman, 43. Now that there are only three cast members and with production of the New York franchise on pause, Tutor says the trio is feeling the pressure.

Monica Schipper/Bravo via Getty

"Just being the three of us, there is a lot of pressure," the UN'SWEET wine co-owner shares. "But we gave it 150%, so we were really excited to see it ourselves and how it turned out."

Tutor says she's thankful for the opportunity, as she teases that this season will be a bit different than in the past.

"Right before we started filming we realized it was just going to be the three of us and we were like, 'Oh my God, this is such an incredible opportunity,' Tutor shares. "Because we're all in the same office, obviously we have a little bit more of a natural chemistry and dynamic."

"Josh and Josh and myself are friends in real life and that comes with fighting, like Flagg drives me insane and Altman, I just have to tap the ego every so often and we'll be just fine," she adds.

Nick Frandjian

The smaller cast also allows the show to get more into its stars personal lives and follow their journeys, says Tutor. Previous season documented Tutor's divorce from her husband of 13 years. She's now in a new relationship and has a stunning new home. Flagg's marriage to fellow realtor Bobby Boyd ended last spring and this season will reveal moments from his new relationship.

"When we found out it was just going to be us, it was just an opportunity for us to spread our wings a little bit and make the show a little bit more personal," says Tutor. "It's followed such a trajectory for the last 13 years, that to be able to get a little bit away from that, I think you'll start to see three– four-episode arcs become [increasingly] personal."

Season 14 of Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles premieres Thursday, December 8, at 9pm ET/PT on Bravo.