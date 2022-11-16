Josh Flagg Has Looked at Wedding Venues with New Boyfriend 9 Months After Divorce: 'Feels Like We're Married'

Josh Flagg, has only been with his boyfriend Andrew Beyer for nine months, but the couple is already talking about taking some serious steps in their relationship.

"Let me put it to you this way: Obviously we're not getting married tomorrow, but we have looked at wedding venues quite possibly on different vacations," the Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles star and author, 37, tells PEOPLE exclusively. "And [we] met with the planners and they were probably thinking, 'Oh, so when's the date?'"

"We don't know," Beyer explains. "We're just looking."

This is the first relationship for Flagg since he and ex-husband Bobby Boyd announced they were splitting after five years of marriage in March 2022.

"Bobby and I are divorcing," Flagg posted on social media at the time. "This might sound abrupt but I felt I should be transparent from the top rather than bury the headline. This was not a rash or impulsive decision. We have been very thoughtful before coming to this conclusion. It was not a lack of love but rather the two of us growing in different directions and wanting very different things for ourselves."

Although Flagg and Beyer, who is also a real estate agent and part of Flagg's team at Douglas Elliman, had been friends for years, Flagg made the first official move during a casual drinks meeting with The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Adrienne Maloof at The Beverly Hills Hotel.

"It wasn't awkward," Beyer says of the meeting. "And Adrienne's great. It was easy and we sat there for a few hours."

He also reveals that he, "moved right in" with Flagg after only a few dates and the couple are now getting ready to move into a new home together.

"It's a beautiful home," Flagg says. "I don't know how to describe it. It's got a tennis court, but neither of us know how to play tennis. Maybe we'll take up tennis for a hobby."

Although the couple hasn't decided if they want children together in the future, Flagg is sure about one thing: He's never been happier.

"A lot has changed in my life recently," he explains, noting he has a new assistant and is adapting to a changing real estate landscape. But at the end of the day, he says, "I'm very grateful that I have somebody as special as Andrew by my side."

On top of filming MDLLA, running his company and thinking about planning a future wedding, Flagg recently authored his third book: The Deal: Secrets For Mastering The Art Of Negotiation (out now).

"It's different I think than most other books," he says. "Yes, it's very heavy real estate, but the book is essentially how to be a top negotiator. It's not a book where it just sits there and gives you statistics and boring information. It gives you literally 20 years of stories that I've accumulated through experience and they're fun, interesting stories. I like comedy, so it's an easy read. They're quick chapters. There's no boring fluff."

Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles returns Thursday, Dec. 8 at 9pm on Bravo.