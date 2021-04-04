This Designer Makes Organizational Products for a Living — Here's What She Actually Uses in Her Home
In the world of organizational products, one brand on Amazon that shoppers flock to again and again is mDesign. Its storefront is home to so many clever cleaning hacks and tools that make rearranging effortless. Its storage bins and food holders resemble the same chic ones the Kardashian clan use for everything from their industrial-sized refrigerators to their enormous walk-in pantries — yet they come with incredibly affordable prices.
According to mDesign's head of design and product, Kris Arabia, it doesn't take many of these goodies to whip your space into shape. The organization expert revealed to PEOPLE the nine essential (and trending) items she uses in her own kitchen to keep it in order.
Taking on new projects can be overwhelming, but with these simple solutions, you can prevent yourself from becoming too stressed. To avoid burnout, Arabia advises to "pick a solo drawer or spot in the refrigerator to organize over the weekend so that you start to gain confidence and so it doesn't take a ton of time." From there, the ball will be rolling — you might even feel good enough to show off your newly organized and very enviable area in a social media post.
This spring is all about mixing materials to create a nonchalant kitchen look that's both feminine and masculine, Arabia says. To do this, she uses items from mDesign's newest bamboo line in addition to its classic see-through containers. Check out her list of organization necessities below.
Buy It! Air Circulation Produce Organizer Bins, $34.99 (orig. $49.98); amazon.com
These slotted bins keep produce fresher longer and can easily be transferred from the fridge to under the faucet for rinsing. "You can wash them directly in the bin and there's a lot of airflow so things aren't going bad," Arabia explains, adding that taking produce out of the original packaging and placing it in these bins saves refrigerator space as well.
Buy It! Stackable Storage Bins, $22.99 (orig. $27.98); amazon.com
Buy It! mDesign Storage Bins with Handles, $26.99 (orig. $35.98); amazon.com
If you don't have enough drawer space for all of your essentials, add some in yourself using these handled bins. Arabia says the large size can fit up to two dozen eggs at once and makes prepping large brunches a breeze.
"I can just put it on the counter and use it as I need to," she explains. "This handle is super convenient and easy to deal with."
Buy It! 2-Tier Lazy Susan Turntable, $16.99 (orig. $19.99); amazon.com
This must-have puts your mother's lazy Susan to shame. It's a two-tiered spinner that can come in handy for spices or soups, but Arabia especially likes it in, of all places, the fridge.
"I use these for condiments that I would usually put in the door since they get hidden there, and next thing you know, something's going bad," she said. "Having it out in front and in my eye sight, I remember what I have and I'm inspired to use it again, so this has been a really great solution for me."
Buy It! Rotatable Bamboo Spice Rack, $12.99; amazon.com
Buy It! Bamboo Wood Lazy Susan Turntable, $22.49; amazon.com
Arabia says 360-degree devices are also useful for pantry items like oils and canned goods. Not only does it make reaching for them easier, but she says the bamboo styles "add a little bit of warmth" to the area to "round things out."
Buy It! Metal Wire Storage Bin, $44.99; amazon.com
Buy It! Stackable Metal Wire Food Organizer With Handle, $54.99; amazon.com
For out-in-the-open use, Arabia recommends mDesign's metal bins that have a unique industrial look to them and fit posh and farmhouse aesthetics alike. Though they have a large holding capacity, the holders are lightweight thanks to a mesh bottom.
Buy It! Farmhouse Decor Storage Organizer, $36.99 (orig. $49.99); amazon.com
Store produce on the counter without taking up much space with the stackable bins that Arabia says are just as useful in the fridge. They're chic-looking enough to stand alone and act as another piece of decor, but they also have functional features like handles to easily bring them from one spot to the next.
