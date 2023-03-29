These Stackable Bottle Storage Racks That Help 'Cluttered Cabinets' Are on Sale for as Little as $20 at Amazon

Getting organized is a key part of any spring cleaning to-do list. Whether you're trying to remedy the designated "water bottle corner" of a kitchen counter or prevent a coffee tumbler avalanche from occurring when you open a cabinet, we found a solution that will whip your kitchen into shape in no time.

This mDesign Stackable Bottle Storage Rack is specifically designed to house bottles and tumblers, so you can organize your collection and free up storage space in a pinch. PEOPLE readers have been adding it to their carts this month and, right now, you can snag the popular storage solution on sale for as little as $20.

Amazon

Buy It! mDesign Stackable Bottle Storage Rack, $19.99–$73.49 (orig. $31.99–$81.99); amazon.com

mDesign is known for its clever and minimalist storage solutions, and this bottle rack is no exception. Each unit is made from durable plastic and can hold a number of bottles; the sets are available in capacities of four, six, eight, 12, and 24. What's more, the racks are designed to stack on top of each other, so they won't take up a ton of surface space on your counters or in your cabinets. If you can't build out, then build up, as they say!

The storage units can also fit inside refrigerators to organize chilled beverages or be used to store wine or soda bottles for at-home bars, according to the brand. Plus, the clear, minimalist design can lend itself to a number of aesthetics. And although they're not dishwasher-safe, the storage racks are super easy to clean; simply wipe them down with warm water and mild soap.

With all of their functionality, it's no wonder these storage units have racked up more than 10,000 perfect ratings at Amazon. One shopper raved that the units are "so nice for neatly storing water bottles [and] tumblers and saving space in your cabinets," and finished off by saying it allows them to "easily see all of [their] water bottles and quickly grab the one [they] want." Another user called it the "perfect solution for [their] messy cabinet and Starbucks cup [and] shaker bottle collection," while a third person said it's "great to spruce up a cluttered cabinet."

Another reviewer wrote: "These are the only things I've found to corral my kids' water bottles. They fit perfectly inside the narrow cabinet and stay put when you pull a bottle out."

If you're looking for a handy storage solution for bottles and tumblers, snag the mDesign Stackable Bottle Storage Racks while they're on sale at Amazon.

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.