This Top-Rated Chair from Amazon Reclines, Lifts, Heats, and Massages

Thanks to the electric power, this reclining chair easily lifts the user enough to assist them with standing up quickly, putting less strain on the legs, back, and knees. All you have to do is push two buttons on the included remote control to kick the electric power into gear. But that’s not all. The seat also works as a massager, with eight vibration points throughout the chair and one heating point. Users are able to treat themselves to a 10, 20, or 30 minute massage as they sit back and relax.