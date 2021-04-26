This Top-Rated Chair from Amazon Reclines, Lifts, Heats, and Massages

Profile Menu
Over the last year, one thing we all sought was comfort, particularly at home. If you’re still on the hunt for more comfort-inducing pieces to add to your space, a reclining chair might just do the trick. Amazon shoppers can’t stop raving about the MCombo Power Lift Reclining Chair. It’s more than just a seat to kick your feet up in, and also does wonders for your joints and muscles.
Thanks to the electric power, this reclining chair easily lifts the user enough to assist them with standing up quickly, putting less strain on the legs, back, and knees. All you have to do is push two buttons on the included remote control to kick the electric power into gear. But that’s not all. The seat also works as a massager, with eight vibration points throughout the chair and one heating point. Users are able to treat themselves to a 10, 20, or 30 minute massage as they sit back and relax.
For some additional features, the chair also includes USB charging points and cup holders. This is quite literally a dream for anyone who loves to binge-watch television shows, or spend all day relaxing in a lounge chair. Enjoy a drink, charge your phone or iPad, and just chill. There are also pockets on each side if you want to store books or magazines in the recliner as well.
Buy It! MCombo Power Lift Reclining Chair, $519.90; amazon.com
And because users will likely spend a lot of time sitting in this chair, it’s easy to clean. Don’t worry about spilling drinks or getting some food particles on the faux leather exterior. It’s easy to wipe down with a dry or damp cloth, and doesn’t require any harsh oils or waxes for cleaning purposes.
As for assembly, there are no tools required and it doesn't take much time or effort to put together. Given its size, potential shoppers should know that it’s delivered in two different boxes, and is most comfortable for those under 6 feet tall. You can purchase it in five different colors, including dark brown, red, black, cream white, and light brown.
Amazon shoppers credit the chair for helping elderly family members enjoy lounging time comfortably. “I got this lift chair for my mom who just came home from breaking her leg. She said it was so comfortable and relaxing that she slept in it the first few nights she was home,” one wrote. The easy assembly has gotten some major brownie points too. “It was relatively easy to assemble! I’m a single-mom and basically inept at assembly, but I managed,” another shared.
You can purchase this comfortable and versatile reclining chair on Amazon today.
