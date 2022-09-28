This Popular Steam Cleaner That 'Blasts Through Years of Grime' Is a Must-See Amazon Deal

This week, Amazon announced its first-ever Prime Early Access Sale, which will have hundreds of thousands of holiday deals across virtually every category. But if you're in the market for a multifunctional cleaning gadget to keep your home spotless, you don't have to wait until the two-day shopping event to score savings.

Ahead of the Prime Early Access Sale, which kicks off on Tuesday, October 11, Amazon dropped an early deal on the McCulloch Heavy Duty Steam Cleaner. Right now, you can save more than 28 percent on the customer-favorite cleaning device.

The steam cleaner is designed to remove dirt, grease, grime, and stains from common household surfaces — without harsh chemicals. It heats up to 200 degrees Fahrenheit (in less than eight minutes!), providing up to 45 minutes of steam to sanitize and clean wood, laminate, and tile flooring. Plus, it works on appliances, granite countertops, cars, grills, and outdoor furniture.

The gadget comes with 18 accessories and attachments to ensure you clean every surface properly. That includes a jet nozzle, two extension wands, a mop head, a squeegee, scrub pads, microfiber pads, and several types of brushes. You'll also get a funnel and a measuring cup to easily add water to the 48-ounce water tank.

To help you tote it around, the McCulloch steamer comes with a carry handle. It also has caster wheels that make it a breeze to move throughout your home. And with a 15-foot power cord, it can cover a lot of ground before you need to find another power outlet.

The steam cleaner has more than 9,400 five-star ratings from shoppers, plus thousands of stellar reviews. Most are "blown away" by its performance, with one shopper saying it "blasts through years of grime." Another reviewer called it a "super machine," writing: "The steam power is excellent and melts away some of the nastiest messes with ease."

Others appreciate how many different surfaces it cleans, calling it a "workhorse." One shopper raved that it "is so versatile," explaining, " I have cleaned everything from floors to furniture with it and have been pleasantly surprised by its power." They also added: "My favorite use so far has been to clean the large screen panels on our porch."

Normally, the steam cleaner costs $200, but it's currently marked down less than $143 thanks to this early deal — just be sure to apply the coupon in the product description to get the full discount.

And while you don't need a Prime membership to access these discounts, you'll need one for the big event. Luckily, you can sign up for a free 30-day trial of Prime to get access to fast and free shipping, Prime Video, and other exclusive perks.

Ready to make your entire home look brand new? Head to Amazon to pick up the McCulloch Heavy Duty Steam Cleaner before the savings disappear. And don't forget to mark your calendars for Tuesday, October 11 and Wednesday, October 12 to score major holiday savings at the Prime Early Access Sale.

