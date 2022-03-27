Amazon Shoppers Say This Powerful Steam Cleaner 'Tears Through Gunk' — and It's on Sale
Spring cleaning season gives you the excuse to pull out your biggest machinery. It's the time for powerful vacuum cleaners and sleek steam mops, the kinds of appliances that are able to pull up those sticky messes you thought were beyond repair, to shine. This year, add a steam cleaner to your spring cleaning toolkit, like the McCulloch MC1385 Deluxe Canister Steam Cleaner, which is now under $200 at Amazon.
This steam cleaner works by using hot, pressurized steam to erase grease, grime, and stains from a slew of surfaces, including ceramic tile, grout, granite, sealed wood flooring, appliances, grills, and cars. To use it, simply fill the 64-ounce tank with water and watch as it instantly heats up, providing up to 120 minutes of continuous steam. Thanks to an extra-long 18-foot power cord and a 10-foot steam hose, you'll be able to reach super high places with ease.
The steam cleaner also comes with 23 accessories, including a floor mop, mop pad, nylon brushes, brass brush, angled nozzle, scrub pad, scraper, squeegee, and more, all of which come packed in the included storage bag. Use these extra attachments to target specific items in the house, like grease on grills and tough smudges on windows and mirrors.
Buy It! McCulloch MC1385 Deluxe Canister Steam Cleaner, $189 (orig. $259.99); amazon.com
More than 5,700 Amazon shoppers have given the steam cleaner a five-star rating, with reviewers noting that it "cleaned a year's worth of foot traffic" and "blasts out carpet stains and odors." One person put it simply: "It just blasts the dirt out!"
Another user shared that "steam blasts from this machine and tears through gunk or grime on surfaces and in crevices everywhere." They explained that once the steam has been applied, your only task is to wipe away the dirty water and then "every surface glistens like new." Plus, they wrote: "My apartment hasn't been this clean since the day I moved in."
Head to Amazon to get the McCulloch MC1385 Deluxe Canister Steam Cleaner for just $189 before this deal ends and the sale price goes with it.
