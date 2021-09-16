Amazon Shoppers Call This Steam Cleaner the 'Best Cleaning Tool on the Planet' — and It's on Sale
Anyone who's used a vacuum cleaner knows that the standard device can only do so much. But for those who are looking for an appliance that's guaranteed to deep clean even the dirtiest of places will need to rely on something a little more powerful, like a trusty steam cleaner.
For areas in the house that require a bit more scrubbing, Amazon shoppers recommend the McCulloch Heavy-Duty Steam Cleaner — and it's currently 30 percent off. The steam cleaner works to remove grease, grime, dirt, and stains from common home surfaces like ceramic tile, granite, wood floor, laminate, grills, cars, and more, all without the use of harsh chemicals.
To use it, simply fill the 48-ounce tank with water and watch as it heats up to 200 degrees Fahrenheit in under eight minutes, then target the nozzle at whatever space needs cleaning. The device comes with 18 accessories, including extension wands, a mop head, triangle brush, utility brush, scrub pads, and more, allowing you to more accurately clean certain areas. And if you don't like the machine or anything unexpected happens to it, it's backed by a 2-year warranty.
Buy It! McCulloch Heavy-Duty Steam Cleaner, $139.99 (orig. $199.99); amazon.com
Over 7,500 Amazon shoppers have given the steam cleaner a five-star rating, calling it the "best cleaning tool on the planet." Reviewers say it has "so many uses," with one writing, "We first used it in both of our bathroom tubs and it lifted so much soap scum and hard water calcium buildup on the doors [that] it looks like we have new tubs."
"How did I live without this steamer before?" one five-star reviewer says. "Clean freak's savior! I have only had this little guy for a couple weeks. So far I have cleaned everything. Stainless steel appliances are super shiny. Marks on interior walls are gone. Cleaned all my mirrors and windows — no streaks. Then I spent about three hours deep cleaning my bathroom with the steamer."
"I never thought that I loved cleaning so much, but I do with this," another user says. "I steam cleaned my large sofa sectional, curtains, and the corners of the room in under an hour. I then moved on to the kitchen to test it out, wondering if it would loosen that layer of oil that deposits on the stove. The stainless steel is super shiny and there is no gunk."
If you've been searching for a device that's powerful enough to deep clean the entire house, shop the McCulloch Heavy-Duty Steam Cleaner for just $139.99 while it's on sale at Amazon.
