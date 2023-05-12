This Heavy-Duty Steam Cleaner That 'Busts Up Grime' Is Just $150 at Amazon Today

“No scrubbing, no sweating, no muscle aches from the repetitive movement. Score!”

By Amy Schulman
Published on May 12, 2023 05:00 AM

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

MCCULLOCH MC1275 HEAVY-DUTY STEAM CLEANER
Photo: Amazon

If you haven't quite finished up your spring cleaning, you may want to grab a heavy-duty steam cleaner to rid your floors of stubborn stains that you just can't seem to get rid of.

Consider nabbing the McCulloch Heavy-Duty Steam Cleaner while it's on sale at Amazon. The customer-loved device is a must for removing stains naturally — without the use of harsh chemicals. Instead, the steam cleaner relies on hot, pressurized steam to eliminate grease, grime, and stains from a slew of surfaces, including ceramic, tile, grout, granite, sealed wood, appliances, grills, and cars.

To use the device, simply fill the 48-ounce tank with water, wait as much as eight minutes for it to heat up, and then get to work. Once filled, the steam cleaner can operate for up to 45 minutes at a time. The device also comes with 18 accessories, including a floor mop, mop pads, nylon brushes, a brass brush, a scrub pad, a squeegee, and more. This way, you'll be able to target specific areas around the house with ease. Plus, the steam cleaner is outfitted with a 15.7-foot power cord and a 9-foot steam hose, giving you plenty of area to reach areas around the house.

MCCULLOCH MC1275 HEAVY-DUTY STEAM CLEANER
Amazon

Buy It! McCulloch Heavy-Duty Steam Cleaner, $149.99 (orig. $199.99); amazon.com

Nearly 10,000 Amazon shoppers have given the steam cleaner a five-star rating, with users noting that it "busts up grime" and "loosens stubborn dirt." One user wrote, "It blasts through years of grime at rental homes," while another enthused: "Holy moly, it took off some grime. I'm not a dirty person, but the tub looks brand new!"

A third shopper wrote, "Let me preface this by saying I hate cleaning." However, once they purchased this steam cleaner, they felt differently, and started to "love cleaning." They explained, "I spent six hours cleaning because I was just so amazed at how well it worked," and added, "Just steam it and wipe away. No scrubbing, no sweating, no muscle aches from the repetitive movement. Score!"

Head to Amazon to get the McCulloch Heavy-Duty Steam Cleaner while it's on sale.

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.

See More from PEOPLE Shopping

DONAMA Cervical Pillow for Neck Pain Relief Tout
Amazon Shoppers Are 'Sleeping Better' and Have 'No Neck Pain' Thanks to This Pillow — and It's on Sale
Kate Middleton Silk Blouse TOUT
The Silk Blouse Kate Middleton Practiced Archery in Is Sold Out, but This Lookalike Is Available for Just $28
Lululemon Belt Bag Tout
Surprisingly, the Wildly Popular Lululemon Belt Bag Is Available in 13 Colors Right Now
Related Articles
DONAMA Cervical Pillow for Neck Pain Relief Tout
Amazon Shoppers Are 'Sleeping Better' and Have 'No Neck Pain' Thanks to This Pillow — and It's on Sale
BESKAR Small Clip on Fan Tout
This Portable Clip-On Fan That's 'So Quiet Yet Effective' Is on Sale for Just $17 Right Now at Amazon
Portable Air Conditioners, TIOKVIOP Evaporative
Even Shoppers with Central AC Use This $42 Portable Air Conditioner to 'Sleep Comfortably'
OKP K3 Robot Vacuum Cleaner Tout
This Robot Vacuum That ‘Saves’ Shoppers ‘Hours of Sweeping’ Is 76% Off at Amazon
Comfort Spaces Coolmax Moisture Wicking Sheet Set Tout
Even Hot Sleepers Say These Cooling Bed Sheets 'Really Work' — and They're on Sale for Just $22
Home Soft Good One-Off: Sleeping Pillow Deal
Shoppers Swear by These 'Luxurious' Pillows That Are 55% Off at Amazon Right Now
Nate Berkus Home Sale TOUT
Amazon's Huge Sale on Nate Berkus Home Bedding, Blankets, and Pillows Means Prices Now Start at Just $18
Dyson Ball Animal 3 Upright Vacuum Cleaner Tout
Amazon Just Dropped a Deal on This 'Very Powerful' Dyson Vacuum
Yankee Candle Mother's Day Sale TOUT
More Than 400 Yankee Candles Are on Sale for Mother's Day — but Only for the Next 48 Hours
Shark AV1010AE IQ Robot Vacuum
A Robot Vacuum Is the Mother's Day Gift She Really Wants, and This One from Shark Is 40% Off Right Now
Amazon Home Organizational Sale Tout
Amazon Has So Many Deals on Popular Home Organization Products Right Now, and Prices Start at $10
Aura Frame First-Person Review TOUT
My Mom Replaced Her Photo Albums with This Digital Picture Frame, and the Brand Is Having a Mother's Day Sale
Lepotec LED Motion Sensor Cabinet Light Tout
These 'Handy' Under-Cabinet Lights with 'Flawless' Motion Detection Are on Sale at Amazon
Germ Guardian Air Purifier Tout
This $175 Air Purifier That 'Pulls Stuff Out of the Air' Is Just $75 at Amazon Today
Shark Professional Steam Pocket Mop Tout
This Steam Mop Makes Floors Look 'Brand New' — and It's $60 Off at Amazon Right Now
Amazon Basics Digital Oscillating 3 Speed Tower Fan with Remote
This 'Quiet and Powerful' Tower Fan Helps Shoppers Stay Cool While They Sleep, and It's on Sale for Under $50