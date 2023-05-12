This Heavy-Duty Steam Cleaner That 'Busts Up Grime' Is Just $150 at Amazon Today

If you haven't quite finished up your spring cleaning, you may want to grab a heavy-duty steam cleaner to rid your floors of stubborn stains that you just can't seem to get rid of.

Consider nabbing the McCulloch Heavy-Duty Steam Cleaner while it's on sale at Amazon. The customer-loved device is a must for removing stains naturally — without the use of harsh chemicals. Instead, the steam cleaner relies on hot, pressurized steam to eliminate grease, grime, and stains from a slew of surfaces, including ceramic, tile, grout, granite, sealed wood, appliances, grills, and cars.

To use the device, simply fill the 48-ounce tank with water, wait as much as eight minutes for it to heat up, and then get to work. Once filled, the steam cleaner can operate for up to 45 minutes at a time. The device also comes with 18 accessories, including a floor mop, mop pads, nylon brushes, a brass brush, a scrub pad, a squeegee, and more. This way, you'll be able to target specific areas around the house with ease. Plus, the steam cleaner is outfitted with a 15.7-foot power cord and a 9-foot steam hose, giving you plenty of area to reach areas around the house.

Buy It! McCulloch Heavy-Duty Steam Cleaner, $149.99 (orig. $199.99); amazon.com

Nearly 10,000 Amazon shoppers have given the steam cleaner a five-star rating, with users noting that it "busts up grime" and "loosens stubborn dirt." One user wrote, "It blasts through years of grime at rental homes," while another enthused: "Holy moly, it took off some grime. I'm not a dirty person, but the tub looks brand new!"

A third shopper wrote, "Let me preface this by saying I hate cleaning." However, once they purchased this steam cleaner, they felt differently, and started to "love cleaning." They explained, "I spent six hours cleaning because I was just so amazed at how well it worked," and added, "Just steam it and wipe away. No scrubbing, no sweating, no muscle aches from the repetitive movement. Score!"

Head to Amazon to get the McCulloch Heavy-Duty Steam Cleaner while it's on sale.

