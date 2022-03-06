The Handheld Steam Cleaner That's 'Perfect for Little Jobs' Is on Sale at Amazon
With spring right around the corner, it's nearly that beloved time of year when you have an even better excuse to clean everything. If tackling the entire house feels like too big of an undertaking at the moment, start smaller, like with a handheld steam cleaner, one designed to blast away all the dirt and grime with just the press of a button.
Hundreds of Amazon shoppers recommend the McCulloch Handheld Steam Cleaner, and it's currently on sale. The steam cleaner uses pressured steam — without relying on harsh chemicals — to erase grease, grime, and stains from tons of surfaces, including ceramic tile, grout, granite, sealed wood flooring, laminate, appliances, grills, and cars.
As a bonus, the device is incredibly easy to use: Just fill the 6-ounce tank with water and watch as it heats up in under three minutes. Then hit the trigger button and jets of steam will burst from the nozzle. Along with the classic nozzle, the steam cleaner comes with a variety of accessories, including a scraper, scrub pad, jet nozzle, extension hose, and brushes, allowing you to accurately target different surfaces. It also comes with a 15-foot power cord and 34-inch extension hose, giving you greater reach for those high and hard-to-reach places.
Buy It! McCulloch Handheld Steam Cleaner, $69.95 (orig. $79.99); amazon.com
The steam cleaner has racked up hundreds of five-star ratings, with reviewers saying that the device is "perfect for little jobs" and cleans in a "matter of minutes." One shopper shared: "This steamer took less than two seconds to completely clear anything and everything out of the cup holders. I just wiped it out with a towel and it looked good as new."
Another user shared that the steam cleaner "has an amazing level of power and steam pressure for its size." They explained that they've used other steam cleaners in the past, but they were particularly "impressed with the power of the steam blasting out of the nozzle." The first thing they did was clean the creosote from their fireplace; the steam cleaner "blasted through the creosote like it was nothing."
Head to Amazon to get the McCulloch Handheld Steam Cleaner before this deal ends and the price goes with it.
- The Handheld Steam Cleaner That's 'Perfect for Little Jobs' Is on Sale at Amazon
- The Best-Selling Dog Car Seat Cover with 28,800 Five-Star Ratings Is Double Discounted Right Now
- Nordstrom Rack Is Offering Up to 79% Off Spring Dresses, Sandals, and More This Weekend
- Amazon's Sale Section Is Packed with 13,000 Deals Under $50 — Including Black and Decker Vacuums