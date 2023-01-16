Getting tough stains out often requires a little elbow grease — unless you've enlisted a handy device to do the work for you.

That's where a steam cleaner comes in, like the McCulloch Handheld Steam Cleaner that's down $20 at Amazon. The device allows you to use pressured hot steam to erase grease, grime, and stains from a number of surfaces and objects, including ceramic, tile, grout, granite, sealed wood, appliances, grills, and cars. To use the steam cleaner, simply fill the 6-ounce tank with water, allow it to heat up within three minutes, and then get to work, spraying a continuous stream of steam. All you need is the water — no solution or added component — to get surfaces super shiny and gleaming.

The device comes with 11 extra accessories, allowing you to target specific areas around the house. For instance, you could use a scrapper, scrub pad, jet nozzle, extension hose, and several brushes while you work. It's also designed with a 15-foot power cord, giving you plenty of space once you start working. Plus, it comes with a storage bag, making it easy to keep everything in one place.

Amazon

Buy It! McCulloch Handheld Steam Cleaner, $49.99 (orig. $69.99); amazon.com

Over 1,200 Amazon shoppers have given the steam cleaner a five-star rating, with reviewers explaining that it "makes cleaning easier" and removes "stubborn stains." One user said, "This little steamer kicks butt," while another wrote, "I was completely surprised at how easy and well this cleaned."

A third five-star reviewer enthused, "Love this! [It] cleaned the shower better than anything else." They also said, "I let a friend borrow it, and she cleaned everything in her house and bought one for herself."

Head to Amazon to get the McCulloch Handheld Steam Cleaner while it's on sale for just $50 right now.

