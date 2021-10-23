People Say This Steam Cleaner 'Cleaned a Year's Worth of Foot Traffic' — and It's on Sale
Truly deep cleaning the house always seems slightly out of reach. No matter how much you vacuum and scrub the tub, there's always something that still feels a little sticky. That feeling can be a thing of the past thanks to the McCulloch Deluxe Canister Steam Cleaner, which is designed to thoroughly clean floors, counters, appliances, windows, and even the car with total ease.
Normally priced at $260, the steam cleaner has been slashed to just $200 at Amazon. The steam cleaner eschews harsh chemicals for pressured steam that easily removes grease, grime, and stains from a slew of surfaces including tile, grout, granite, laminate, appliances, grills, cars, and more. An extra-large water tank heats up in under 12 minutes and provides up to 120 minutes of constant steam, while one handy button allows you to precisely control the flow of steam.
Thanks to the 18-foot power cord and 10-foot steam hose, you'll be able to reach more places, too. Plus the steam cleaner comes with 23 accessories and attachments to tackle specific cleaning jobs around the house, including a floor mop, mop pads, nylon brushes, brass brush, angled nozzle, scrub pad, scraper, squeegee, utility brush, and more.
Over 5,000 Amazon shoppers have given the steam cleaner a five-star rating, writing that it "will clean almost any hard surface" and that it "cleaned a year's worth of foot traffic." One user noted, "Well, let me tell you, I can now wash windows with ease, mopping the floor is so easy, cleaning the grout on my tile floors is a snap. Where has this machine been hiding all my life?"
"I love this machine," a five-star reviewer shared. "I have used it to clean embarrassingly dirty window sills; my shower has never been cleaner; soap scum I thought would never come off; outdoor furniture and cushions; and the steam gets into nooks and crannies I just couldn't reach with typical cleaning supplies. Most cleaners (chemical and non-chemical) irritate my airways, but this allows me to really clean like I like to without any irritation."
"I'm a part-time professional cleaner," another shopper explained. "I usually clean apartments and houses under 200 square feet. In the past, I have walked in on disgusting disasters, years of filth beyond my ability to clean with traditional, bio-friendly, or homemade cleaners. Now I have no excuse." They also shared that they used it to clean a stair railing that had been painted white, where it looked like the paint was worn. "To my wonder, a few passes with the steamer revealed it was just a decade of grime. Disgusting, but amazing to watch it all dissolve away before my eyes. It's not magic; it's the power of steam."
