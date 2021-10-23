People Say This Steam Cleaner 'Cleaned a Year's Worth of Foot Traffic' — and It's on Sale

"I'm a part-time professional cleaner," another shopper explained. "I usually clean apartments and houses under 200 square feet. In the past, I have walked in on disgusting disasters, years of filth beyond my ability to clean with traditional, bio-friendly, or homemade cleaners. Now I have no excuse." They also shared that they used it to clean a stair railing that had been painted white, where it looked like the paint was worn. "To my wonder, a few passes with the steamer revealed it was just a decade of grime. Disgusting, but amazing to watch it all dissolve away before my eyes. It's not magic; it's the power of steam."