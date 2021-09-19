Amazon Shoppers Want to Write a 'Love Letter' to These Top-Rated Sheets — and They're on Sale
When it comes to picking out bed linens, nobody should have to sleep on crunchy, starchy sheets. Although it's the luxury sheets that are often touted as being the softest, even budget-friendly linens can still be soft — and not cost a month's rent.
For a set of bed sheets that are not only soft but also affordable, Amazon shoppers recommend the Mayfair Linen 800 Thread Count Egyptian Cotton Sheets — and they're currently on sale. Spun from 100 percent Egyptian cotton, the sheets are wonderfully soft and feel like a touch of luxury. The sheets are long-lasting and breathable too, so you won't be tossing and turning in a puddle of sweat all night.
Each set includes two pillowcases, a top sheet, and a fitted sheet outfitted with a 15-inch deep pocket that can stretch over even the thickest of mattresses. Shoppers can choose from a slew of solid colors and patterns in sizes ranging from twin to California king. Plus, many of the colors that have already been marked down boast an extra 10 percent off just by clicking the included Amazon coupon.
Buy It! Mayfair Linen 800 Thread Count Egyptian Cotton Sheets, $56.70–$76.51 with coupon (orig. $82.99–$104.99); amazon.com
Over 12,000 Amazon shoppers have given the sheet set a five-star rating, calling them the "softest and most comfortable sheets ever" and "better than much of the competition." Some shoppers are so impressed with the sheets that they want to write them a "love letter."
"I'm pretty fussy about my sheets," one five-star reviewer shares. "I have learned through trial and error that cotton sheets work best for me. Sheets that are a polyester blend, even ones that say 'feels like' 8,000-thread count, don't breathe enough, and leave me hot and sweaty. These ones are perfect for me: soft, comfortable, and don't run hot."
Buy It! Mayfair Linen 800 Thread Count Egyptian Cotton Sheets, $56.7–$76.51 with coupon (orig. $82.99–$104.99); amazon.com
"You'll want to stay in bed all day in these sheets," another customer says. "Thrilled with these new sheets because of the high quality, excellent value and [I am] so pleased that they are made in the USA. My husband even commented on the comfort and softness. They remind us of comparable sheets found in fine hotels and cruise ships."
If you're looking for a new set of soft sheets, shop the Mayfair Linen 800 Thread Count Egyptian Cotton Sheets starting at just $57 before the sale price disappears.
- Amazon Shoppers Want to Write a 'Love Letter' to These Top-Rated Sheets — and They're on Sale
- Hello Savings! Amazon Dropped New Deals Just for Prime Members Starting at $6
- Amazon's Most-Loved Fall Fashion List Is Officially Here, and It Includes 200+ Comfy and Stylish Picks
- The 12 Best Things to Buy from Target This Fall, According to PEOPLE Staffers