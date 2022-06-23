Maya Vander to Leave Selling Sunset, Other Cast Members' Futures Uncertain: Source

The news comes just weeks after the Selling Sunset star announced her new real estate firm under Compass on Instagram

Maya Vander attends the Critics' Choice Real TV Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on June 02, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California.

More changes are coming to the Oppenheim Group.

A source has confirmed to PEOPLE that Maya Vander will be leaving the Selling Sunset cast ahead of season 6.

"The Selling Sunset cast is having some changes and cast cuts. Maya is going to be leaving," the source said Wednesday. "Vanessa [Villela] may be as well as she didn't receive a contract yet, either." Christine Quinn's future on the show is also up in the air after she cut ties with the Oppenheim Group to start her own business at the end of last season.

The source noted there may also be some fresh faces on the next season. "They're going to be adding some names people have heard of," the source said. Filming will reportedly begin in late July or August.

Representatives for Vander and Villela could not immediately be reached for comment regarding the show. Netflix did not comment. TMZ first reported Vander's exit.

On Thursday, after PEOPLE confirmed the news of her departure from Selling Sunset, Vander posted an Instagram Story and announced that she would officially be leaving the Netflix hit.

"So...I'm very proud of my Selling Sunset family for getting two more seasons and hopefully Emmy nomination," she wrote. "I decided not to go on with the show and it was not an easy decision! Being part of such a successful hit is absolutely amazing and I am so grateful for!!"

In another Story, she continued by expressing how the last few months were difficult after "losing a baby at 38 weeks following a miscarriage." She added that she wants to spend more time at home with her husband and kids, and to focus on her new real estate group.

Vander finished the statement by thanking everyone involved in her time on the show. "I am so grateful for @netflix..Adam, Skyler and of course Jason for such a great run! Now...let's get an Emmy 🙌🙌❤️," she concluded.

Vander's departure from Selling Sunset coincides with the news that she has launched her own real estate group in Miami. She introduced the Maya Vander Group last month, and announced it would become part of luxury real estate company Compass on Wednesday.

According to a statement from the brokerage, Vander is bringing her new group to Compass's Coconut Grove office in Florida.

"I'm thrilled to watch the Maya Vander Group grow to new heights," Vander said in a statement via Compass.

She continued, "I have always had my eye on Compass and resonated with its pivotal moves in the marketplace. With the demand of our roles as agents, Compass provides seamless technology and support so that we can easily execute on our business and provide our clientele with a premier experience."

Vander initially introduced her new group on Instagram in May.

"Introducing… The Maya Vander Group team! 👏 👏 👏 👏 So excited to continue to share this new chapter. Miami we're taking over! 🌇," Vander wrote alongside a sunny photo of her posing with three fellow agents.

"We are all working hard & pushing everyday. We love and respect our clients, which is SO important in order to be successful in real estate," she added, prompting her supporters to follow her business Instagram page @themayavandergroup.

In the first five seasons of the Netflix show, fans saw Vander split her time between Miami and Los Angeles, where the series takes place. She has been open about wanting to be in Miami full-time with her husband and their children. Vander shares son Aiden, 3, and daughter Elle, 2, with husband David Miller.

In the lastest season finale that aired in April, Vander said goodbye to Los Angeles and has since been living in Miami.

On Thursday, Netflix announced that Selling Sunset has been renewed for two more seasons, teasing even more drama and high-priced Los Angeles properties coming down the line. But another of its stars future on the show remains uncertain.

"I terminated my contract when the brokerage launched," Quinn said. "I had to make a business decision that was for me, so I had to terminate the contract so I could move it over to my brokerage."