Maya Vander Responds to Rumors She’s Leaving Selling Sunset: ‘I’m Staying With Jason’

The mom-of-two also shares whether she'd be on board for a fourth season of the hit reality show

Despite rumors that she’s leaving the Oppenheim Group and stepping away from Selling Sunset, Maya Vander is letting fans know that she’s not going anywhere anytime soon.

The celebrity real estate agent tells PEOPLE that despite being a full-time mom to two kids under two (son Aiden, 1 ½, and daughter Elle Madison, 3 months) at home in Miami, she’s still very much a part of the high-end real estate brokerage around which the hit Netflix reality show is centered.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“No, I'm not leaving. I'm staying with Jason [Oppenheim],” Vander confirms, referring to the President and Founder of the brokerage. “I'm actually working with a few potential, very good clients with him in L.A. Just focusing on Miami a lot, but I have a couple of pretty interesting clients that I might have to make the trip to L.A. for.”

The longtime real estate agent typically travels between Miami, where her family is, and L.A. for work — a storyline throughout the series.

Image zoom Maya Vander with her two children Maya Vander/Instagram

Vander also tells PEOPLE that she has no idea why her coworker and costar Christine Quinn thought she might be leaving, as Quinn indicated on an episode of the PodcastOne show Too Tired To Be Crazy with Violet Benson last week.

In the episode, Benson asked Quinn, “I heard, supposedly, somebody is leaving the show?” Quinn responded, “brokerage, she’s leaving the brokerage,” mimicking Vander’s Israeli accent. “Ohhh, Maya?” Benson confirmed, to which Quinn answered, “yeah, I think so.”

“I honestly have no clue why she’d think I was going to leave,” Vander says. “But I’m definitely not leaving the old group.”

That said, Vander isn’t sure to what extent she will be involved in a potential season 4 of Selling Sunset (season 3 premiered on Netflix on August 7) due to her responsibilities to her family on the opposite coast.

Image zoom Maya Vander, Christine Quinn, Chrishell Stause, Heather Rae Young and Mary Fitzgerald Netflix

“If I can be involved with season four somehow, I'll be involved with it, but I just have to take it as it comes, because I don't know even when we're going to film,” she says. “I don't know what they have in mind and I haven't talked to production yet.”

“I don't know if it would be in the same capacity,” she adds, noting that her business in Florida is picking up, and “I would have to figure out how to manage it all with two little children.”

Another rumor that Vander is quick to shut down is the claim that Brett Oppenheim, Jason’s twin brother and a former Oppenheim Group co-owner, left the company to start his own brokerage due to bad blood between the brothers.

Brett did leave to start his own brokerage, called Oppenheim Real Estate, Vander confirms, but the successful twins are still on good terms.

“They are very similar personalities, so they still work on some stuff together, I know that for a fact,” she shares of Jason and Brett. “They get along very, very well. There's nothing bad over there.”

Image zoom Selling Sunset cast Lindy Lin/Simply Beautiful Photography

Quinn also sparked the rumor that there may be drama between the brothers' brokerages in a recent interview with Glamour UK. “The girls are fed up with the favoritism of Mary in the office, we don’t know who will move where,” she told the outlet, implying that some of her costars may follow Brett to his new business.

One of the storylines in both seasons 2 and 3 of Selling Sunset is an ongoing allegation that Jason gives more listings to Mary Fitzgerald — whom he previously dated — than the other agents.

“It may be the battle of the brokerages!” Quinn continued in the interview. “I think season 4 is going to be the juiciest season ever.”

Vander, however, made clear that she’s staying with Jason at the Oppenheim group — and from what she knows, the rest of the girls are too.

“Brett and Jason are in a very great place now, and I think they are actually going to collaborate on some stuff,” she says. “So that's the comment I can tell you, but none of us are leaving to [go to] Brett's.”

RELATED VIDEO: Behind the Scenes: Christine Quinn's Wedding

Though a fourth season of Selling Sunset has not yet been officially announced, many fans are guessing it was recently ordered due to cryptic Instagram posts from some of the cast — including Heather Rae Young, who recently became engaged to HGTV star Tarek El Moussa.

"Celebrating so much good news!! Exciting things in the near future! #sellingsunset," Young captioned a photo of herself hanging out on El Moussa's boat with her costars Fitzgerald, Chrishell Stause and Amanza Smith last week.

"Carpe Diem!! Celebrating good news we can’t tell you about," Stause captioned a similar photo of the group along with a zipped mouth emoji.