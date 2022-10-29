The Umansky family has spent more than a decade with cameras in their home, but now fans will see their lives outside of the 'Real Housewives.'

Mauricio Umansky, husband of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kyle Richards, puts the massive deals and heightened drama at his high-end real estate firm The Agency on display in the Netflix reality series Buying Beverly Hills, premiering Nov. 4.

While the show features a number of Umansky's ambitious agents, two faces will be immediately familiar to viewers: daughters Farrah Brittany, 33, and Alexia Umansky, 26.

Mauricio admits he's still working out how to "keep that balance" between his duties as father and boss to his children. "When you're working with your family, you can bring all of that stress with you" he tells PEOPLE. "Alexia still lives at home and the last thing I want is for her to leave, so I don't want to create stress at home. Leave stress at the office... I want to have a really nice environment at home."

Working together is nothing new for the family, who first opened their lives to the public when RHOBH launched in 2010. But Mauricio says it "has been a lot of fun" having his two oldest join his business and carve out successful careers of their own.

"We're a very tight, close family, we always have been," the self-professed "girl dad" adds, noting that their latest television endeavor will show how they navigate the intersection of work and family. "It shows the boss relationship and then the father relationship and how that transfers back and forth. I can tell you I'm a different boss than I am a father. There's no question about that."

Alexis calls her dad "the king of coming home and just shutting down the stress of the work day," and thanks him for teaching her how to create boundaries between her work and personal life as she builds her own resume as a real estate agent.

"We do have moments at home on the show where we talk about the personal things between us," she says about the series. "He's so good at being the boss at work and then coming home and being just pure dad and turning on the love."

Netflix

For Mauricio, the show felt like a no-brainier for the reality stars. "We're already on television, so that takes out the whole fear factor of like, 'Do I want to put my life out there,'" he explains. "There's something very exciting about what we're doing at The Agency and the growth... If we can create a show that can entertain, show some drama, some amazing real estate and have some teaching moments, it's a home run."

Alexis was only 12 when RHOBH began, and despite having spent half of her live in front of the cameras, she calls this experience "completely different than anything" she's ever done. Thankfully, she had her mother to turn to as a source of "comfort for me."

"On the days that I was scared and like, 'Oh my god, this is really happening, is it going to be okay,' she was always just there to say, 'You're fine, you're doing great,'" she says. "She was just a mom and she was there for me on the hard days to hug me and, with her experience, she was just incredible."

Joe Scarnici/Getty

Mauricio is "so proud" to see his daughters transform into successful, career-driven agents first hand, and is impressed that they've "worked their butts off" despite growing up with a life of privilege.

"Working with my family and my kids has been absolutely extraordinary," he gushes. "They teach me something every single day and I love it. The fact that I get to do everything in my life with them both at work and at home, I wouldn't trade it for the world. It's a dream."

All episodes of Buying Beverly Hills' first season land on Netflix on November 4.