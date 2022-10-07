Real estate mogul and reality TV star Mauricio Umansky is adding author to his resume, and he's anxiously awaiting to hear what the most important woman in his life has to say about his new book, The Real Deal.

"My wife's a mentor," the 52-year-old tells PEOPLE exclusively of Kyle Richards. "She hasn't read it. I sent it to her yesterday to read for the first time. I am [nervous]. She's going to read my perception of a bunch of different things."

The founder and CEO of The Agency and the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star celebrated 26 years of marriage this August. Together they have 3 daughters — Alexia, 26, Sophia, 22, and Portia, 14.

Richards also has a daughter, Farrah Aldjufrie, 33, from a previous marriage, who works at The Agency with her stepfather.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

JB Lacroix/WireImage

In the book, the Buying Beverly Hills star shares details about his business and family and opens up about the lessons he's learned throughout his life.

"My life has been full of amazing insights and lessons," Umansky says. "I teach and share my life lessons. Whether it has to do with business, relationships, as a father, as a husband, as a CEO, or as a real estate agent — I share these things with The Agency all the time. I feel like I have a lot to share, and I want to share it with a broader audience."

Richards' sister Kathy Hilton and her family make a cameo in the book.

According to a press release, Umansky discusses "the challenges of his childhood to outgrowing his father's textile company and falling out with his brother-in-law Rick Hilton, while also raising a family and maintaining a strong marriage for over twenty-six years."

Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock

"All of us have obstacles on a daily basis," Umansky, who left his brother-in-law's company, Hilton & Hyland, to start his own business in 2011, shares. "That's just part of life, and it's all about how you deal with those obstacles in order to move forward. I think that this is going to be a book that's real. It's unfiltered."

For Umansky, picking the title of The Real Deal came easy and is a nod to the hit Bravo show he appears on with Richards.

Netflix

"I mean, it's real estate," Umansky explains. "It's Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. It's just the real deal. It's [an] unfiltered, real deal."

Although fans of Umansky and Richards have to wait until April 2023 to get their hands on a copy of The Real Deal, the author says it'll be worth it.

"It's an easy read that you can really take a lot from," Umansky adds.