Mauricio Umansky is bringing a fresh dose of drama to the Beverly Hills real estate scene!

Netflix's newest reality series, Buying Beverly Hills, follows Mauricio and his team at high-end real estate firm The Agency as they compete to sell some of the priciest — and most star-studded — properties in the city. The Agency has recently listed the homes of Norman Reedus and Diane Krueger, Finneas and the Hemsworth brothers.

Mauricio's daughters, Farrah Aldjufrie, 33, and Alexia Umansky, 26 — whom he shares with his wife, RHOBH star Kyle Richards — are among the ambitious agents featured in the show.

There's no shortage of juicy moments in the series, which premieres on November 4. In the exclusive trailer above tears are shed by multiple agents as Mauricio offers some stern words of advice: "The more successful you are, the more they'll talk s— about you."

Later in the clip, an agent's dating history with one of Mauricio's daughters becomes a point of contention, and Alexia's career is called into question as she's asked: "Do you think real estate is the right business for you?"

Also starring in the series are agents Santiago Arana, Ben Belack, Joey Ben-Zvi, Jon Grauman, Brandon Graves, Allie Lutz Rosenberger, Melissa Platt and Sonika Vaid.

The Richards-Umansky family have been making some major real estate moves of their own recently. They sold their Bel Air home in January 2022 for $6.1 million after more than 4 years on and off the market. They also listed their vacation home in Aspen, Colorado, for $9.75 million in June.

In 2017, they bought a home in Encino after Richards says she "fell out of love" with Beverly Hills.

Along with Alexia and Farrah, Mauricio and Richards are parents to daughters Sophia, 22, and Portia, 14.

In November 2021, the family celebrated Farrah's engagement to businessman Alex Manos. Richards posted a sweet tribute on Instagram to congratulate her daughter, which featured a snap of the happy couple and a celebratory cake.

"My baby @farrahbritt is getting married! We love Alex so much and couldn't be happier!! Congratulations Farrah & Alex," she wrote in the caption.