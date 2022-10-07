First Look: Mauricio Umansky and His Daughters Bring the Drama on Netflix's 'Buying Beverly Hills'

The Real Housewives regular stars in the new Netflix reality show alongside his daughters Farrah and Alexia, whom he shares with wife Kyle Richards

By
Natalia Senanayake
author bio page
Natalia Senanayake

Natalia Senanayake is an Editorial Assistant, Lifestyle at PEOPLE. She covers all things travel and home, from celebrities' luxury mansions to breaking travel news. Before joining PEOPLE, she freelanced for Reclamation Magazine and taught English at a high school in Barcelona, Spain. Natalia studied Journalism and Media at Rutgers University and enjoys documenting her travels on Instagram in her free time.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on October 7, 2022 10:30 AM

Mauricio Umansky is bringing a fresh dose of drama to the Beverly Hills real estate scene!

Netflix's newest reality series, Buying Beverly Hills, follows Mauricio and his team at high-end real estate firm The Agency as they compete to sell some of the priciest — and most star-studded — properties in the city. The Agency has recently listed the homes of Norman Reedus and Diane Krueger, Finneas and the Hemsworth brothers.

Mauricio's daughters, Farrah Aldjufrie, 33, and Alexia Umansky, 26 — whom he shares with his wife, RHOBH star Kyle Richards — are among the ambitious agents featured in the show.

BUYING BEVERLY HILLS
Netflix

There's no shortage of juicy moments in the series, which premieres on November 4. In the exclusive trailer above tears are shed by multiple agents as Mauricio offers some stern words of advice: "The more successful you are, the more they'll talk s— about you."

Later in the clip, an agent's dating history with one of Mauricio's daughters becomes a point of contention, and Alexia's career is called into question as she's asked: "Do you think real estate is the right business for you?"

BUYING BEVERLY HILLS
Netflix

Also starring in the series are agents Santiago Arana, Ben Belack, Joey Ben-Zvi, Jon Grauman, Brandon Graves, Allie Lutz Rosenberger, Melissa Platt and Sonika Vaid.

BUYING BEVERLY HILLS
Netflix

The Richards-Umansky family have been making some major real estate moves of their own recently. They sold their Bel Air home in January 2022 for $6.1 million after more than 4 years on and off the market. They also listed their vacation home in Aspen, Colorado, for $9.75 million in June.

In 2017, they bought a home in Encino after Richards says she "fell out of love" with Beverly Hills.

<a href="https://people.com/tag/kyle-richards/" data-inlink="true">Kyle Richards</a>, Mauricio Umansky
Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank

Along with Alexia and Farrah, Mauricio and Richards are parents to daughters Sophia, 22, and Portia, 14.

In November 2021, the family celebrated Farrah's engagement to businessman Alex Manos. Richards posted a sweet tribute on Instagram to congratulate her daughter, which featured a snap of the happy couple and a celebratory cake.

"My baby @farrahbritt is getting married! We love Alex so much and couldn't be happier!! Congratulations Farrah & Alex," she wrote in the caption.

Related Articles
WATCH WHAT HAPPENS LIVE WITH ANDY COHEN -- Episode 19084 -- Pictured: (l-r) Mauricio Umansky, Kyle Richards, Sophia Umansky, Farrah Aldjufrie, Alexia Umansky
Kyle Richards' Husband, Mauricio Umansky, and Daughters To Star in Netflix Real Estate Reality Show
Kyle Richards, Mauricio Umansky
Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky's Relationship Timeline
Farrah Brittany
Kyle Richards Celebrates Daughter Farrah's Engagement to Alex Manos: 'Couldn't Be Happier'
Kyle Richards, Mauricio Umansky Put Aspen Vacation Home on the Market for $9.75 Million
Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky List Aspen Vacation Home for $9.75 Million — See Inside!
Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky Relist Bel Air House
Kyle Richards Sells Bel-Air Home for $6.1M After More than 4 Years on the Market — See Inside!
SELLING SUNSET
'Selling Sunset' Renewed for Seasons 6 and 7 on Netflix; Production Slated to Begin This Summer
Teddi Mellencamp Home for sale
Teddi Mellencamp's Hollywood Hills Home Is Back on the Market for $5.9 Million — See Inside!
Christine Quinn
Christine Quinn Says 'Hulu, Give Me a Call' as 'Selling Sunset' Future Remains Uncertain
Farrah Brittany
Kyle Richards Reveals Daughter Farrah Kept Her Engagement a Secret at Paris Hilton's Wedding
Jill Zarin/Instagram. https://www.instagram.com/p/Cg8ccYUOEJO/?hl=en. Teresa Giudice Wedding
The Ultimate 'Real Housewives' Wedding Photo Album
Kathy Hilton and Kim Richards and Kyle Richards
A Complete Timeline of Kyle Richards, Kim Richards and Kathy Hilton's Family Drama
Kyle Richards, Mauricio Umansky
Kyle Richards Moved Her Wedding Date Up 3 Months Due to Pregnancy 'So My Dress Would Still Fit'
Selling the OC
Meet the Cast of 'Selling the OC!' 11 New Agents to Star in Netflix's New 'Selling Sunset' Spin-Off
teresa giudice
Look at the OG 'Real' 'Housewives' ' Kids All Grown Up!
Bravocon Andy Cohen, Kyle Richards, Lisa Rinna, Erika Girardi, Denise Richards,Dorit Kemsley, Teddi Mellencamp
Everything to Know About BravoCon 2022, Including When It Is and Who Is Going to Be There
Kendra Wilkinson
Kendra Wilkinson Hired as Real Estate Agent by RHOBH's Kyle Richard's Husband Mauricio Umansky