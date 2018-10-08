Maureen McCormick (A.K.A. Marcia Brady) Wanted to Buy Brady Bunch House, Later Purchased by HGTV

Maureen McCormick, who played Marcia Brady on The Brady Bunch, was interested in buying the house that served as the exterior of her character’s family home, when it came up for sale in July.

“When the whole thing happened, I have to say that I really thought, ‘Gee, I would like to buy that house,’ McCormick told PEOPLE on the red carpet at the Carousel of Hope Ball in Los Angeles.

However, when rumors started swirling that the home was being eyed by deep-pocketed developers for demolition and other potential buyers, including former *NSYNC member Lance Bass, began a bidding war on the property, McCormick stood aside.

“I just kind of figured once I heard all the craziness, I thought, man, I can’t even compete with the onslaught of people that I thought would be coming for it,” she said.

Ultimately, HGTV placed the highest bid on the iconic home, shelling out $3.5 million for the property, which was nearly double the initial $1.88 million asking price.

“I am excited to share that HGTV is the winning bidder and will restore the Brady Bunch home to its 1970s glory as only HGTV can,” Discovery Inc. CEO David Zaslav said on an earnings call in August.

Initially, Bass thought he had placed the highest bid on the home, and revealed that he was “heartbroken” after learning he’d been outbid by a mystery buyer. But after learning that the home renovation network had scooped up the property, he tweeted a thoughtful response.

“HGTV??! Aw man,” Bass wrote. “I’d be pretty upset if it were anyone else, but how can you be mad at HGTV?? My television is stuck on that channel. Kudos HGTV, I know you will do the right thing with the house. That was always my biggest worry. I can smile again.”

Ultimately, although McCormick admits she was “bummed” for Bass and all of the other people who wanted to purchase the home, she is pleased with the winning buyer.

“If anyone’s gonna redo that house, who could be more perfect than HGTV?” she told PEOPLE. “I’m a big fan of their network. I’m sure that they will do a great job.”

Though HGTV hasn’t announced their renovation plans for the property, which served only as the establishing exterior shot for the show — the interior scenes were filmed on a soundstage — they did promise to “bring all the resources to bear to tell safe, fun stories with this beloved piece of American TV history.”