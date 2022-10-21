Whether you're cooking a big holiday meal or whipping up a complicated dish, standing on bare floors for long stretches of time can be uncomfortable or just downright painful. That's why it's a good idea for home chefs to invest in cushioned kitchen mats.

Right now, Amazon shoppers are loving the Mattitude Anti-Fatigue Kitchen Mats that are up to 39 percent off. The cushioned mats have been ranking on Amazon's Movers and Shakers home and kitchen chart this week. Not to mention, they hold the top spot on the best-selling kitchen rug list. That means you can find them in thousands of shopping carts.

The foam mats, which come in a set of two sizes, are 0.4 inches thick to provide comfortable support while you're in the kitchen. They're made of durable material that keeps its shape, so they'll last you for years to come.

Designed for high-traffic areas, the mats have a non-slip backing to keep them in place. (Just keep in mind that they need to be laid flat evenly on dry floors.) They're also water-resistant and oil-resistant, which is ideal for kitchen placement since spills are bound to happen.

Plus, they come in three colors: black, gray, and blue. Price varies by color, but the good news is every option is currently on sale. And right now you can get the black set for a little more than $26, which comes out to about $13 for each mat. If you want even more support, the colors are also available in a thicker set that are 0.47 inches thick.

More than 5,500 customers have given them a five-star rating, with many calling out that the "durable" mats are "easy to clean." After a couple of months of using them, one shopper wrote that "they have held up," adding that "wiping them down is a breeze."

Reviewers also rave about how "incredibly comfortable" they are. "These are a barefoot walker's dream," another customer wrote. "You transition from any flat [surface] and instantly your feet feel like they are on a foam cloud."

There's no end date listed for this deal, but it's not going to be around forever. So head to Amazon to save big on the Mattitude Anti-Fatigue Kitchen Mats before the discount disappears.

