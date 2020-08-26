Matthew Perry Lists $15 Million Malibu Beach House, Where He Spent Quarantine — See Inside!

The Friends star spent time at his California hideaway amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic

Matthew Perry is saying goodbye to his beautiful Malibu beach house.

The Friends alum, 51, listed the home — that comes equipped with 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms and approximately 5,500 square feet of living space— for $14.95 million.

Million Dollar Listing star Josh Flagg and his husband Bobby Boyd, both of Rodeo Realty, are representing the property.

Perry purchased the beachfront property in a 2011 off-market deal valued at exactly $12 million, according to Variety. According to the publication, the home sits along one of Malibu’s most "prestigious" streets.

Perry has shared several photos taken inside the home on Instagram recently, including one calling out a group of beachgoers taken amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

"This scene from my patio," he wrote. "No masks, one foot apart. This is the thing that makes me want to scream. Until I remember that I have a kick-ass Malibu house."

Other posts show him hanging by the home's fire pit, baking cookies and catching the sunset from his Malibu getaway.

The two-story home features wood floors and exposed beams as well as floor-to-ceiling windows that allow for stunning views of the Pacific Ocean.

The galley kitchen opens up to a large living space and dining area and features custom cabinets and high-end, commercial-style appliances.

The massive master suite on the second floor spans the entire width of the home and comes with a separate sitting area, as well as an over-sized dressing room and a cozy bathroom.

There is also a screening room that seats a small group and a private, shaded outdoor hot tub area.

Earlier this year, Perry also slashed the price of his luxurious Los Angeles penthouse that first hit the market in August 2019.

The sprawling West Century Drive apartment was originally listed with Greg Holcomb and Cassandra Petersen of Compass for $35 million, and the realtors have now dropped the price to $27 million.

Described in the listing as a "mansion in the sky," the nearly 9,300-square-foot home has four bedrooms, eight bathrooms and four terraces boasting city views. At the time it was first listed, the property was the most expensive condo for sale in L.A., according to Page Six.